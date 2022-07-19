Lions Linebacker Weighs in Powerfully on Push for Alternate Jersey

The Detroit Lions have one of the more iconic jerseys in the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped some from desiring the team go back in their history to bring back a more controversial look.

When the Lions revealed a black alternate jersey in 2004, not everybody was a fan. Since it was discontinued, though, the jersey has gained a cult following within the fanbase as well as many players on the team’s roster.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Another player has thrown his support behind the black alternate in the form of linebacker Alex Anzalone. When photos of an alternate mock-up crossed his timeline, Anzalone took time out to put in his two cents with some well-placed fire emojis. Here’s a look:

Interestingly enough, the post included the hashtag “#BringBackTheBlackUniform” and also featured a photo of Calvin Johnson rocking the threads for the team.

A jersey alteration could be on the table soon for the Lions, and if it is, it’s clear that folks want to see the Lions go back in black in a big way. Whether the team agrees remains to be seen, but it’s clear that another player would support a shift to the black jersey.

Anzalone has left no doubt where he stands on the issue.

Black Uniforms Popular With Lions Players

Detroit has had a few different outsider looks in the past, most notable of which is the black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise in the 2004-2006 era. Many fans didn’t like the look, but the vocal defenders of it still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree with that notion, as well.

Amon-Ra St. Brown tossed his support behind the idea earlier this offseason. Along with Anzalone, St. Brown is far from the only player to wonder if black is coming back into the color scheme. Former cornerback Mike Ford also admitted that he liked the color from the Detroit perspective last year and wanted to see it added as an alternate.

Regardless of what the Lions go with in the future, the black uniforms are going to generate a lot of buzz from not just the fans, but players as well. Whether they make that decision or not remains to be seen, but clearly, it’s something that could be in-play based on popular sentiment.

As these looks show, the team could have a pretty good update if they desire to go this way with their jersey.

History of Lions Jersey Combinations

One of Detroit’s most popular looks is a classic that is a throwback nod to their first uniforms from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time.

Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during bigger home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the “WCF” patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of it still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

The black jersey might be gaining in some momentum, and even some players might want to see the look make a return to the field.

READ NEXT: Projecting Lions’ 53 Man Roster Before Camp