Lions Sign XFL Standout: Report

The Detroit Lions entered the second week of the preseason with an open spot on their roster. But the Lions didn’t leave that spot open for very long.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported on August 14 that the Lions signed All-XFL offensive lineman Alex Mollette. He will essentially replace center Ross Pierschbacher on the 90-man roster.

#Lions are signing former #Colts center Alex Mollette today after a successful workout, per a league source. Mollette (6-2, 300), played collegiately at Marshall where he started 46 of 52 games played, including center, and both guard spots @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2023

Mollette played the last XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. He helped block for one of the top running games in the entire XFL.

He arrives in Detroit a day after the team reached an injury settlement with center Ross Pierschbacher.

The Lions did not disclose what injury Pierschbacher sustained. He started in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants but left at the 7:04 mark of the first quarter. Pierschbacher exited the game after Lions right guard Colby Sorsdal fell into the back of his right leg.