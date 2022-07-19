Stud Lions Youngster Cited as a top NFL Breakout Candidate This Season

The Detroit Lions hope their 2021 NFL draft class figures as the bedrock for all their future success, and if that is the case, production from Alim McNeill will be a big reason why.

McNeill already looked primed for success after his first season in the league, and more success could be on the horizon for the defensive lineman when the 2022 season begins in a few more months if projections prove true.

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Michael Renner took a look at ranking the 15 best second-year breakout candidates for the 2022 season. The Lions had a player place on the list in McNeill, and he came in decently high as well.

McNeill ranked 10th on Renner’s list, and the writer admitted the rookie “held his own” last season in Detroit, even outshining Levi Onwuzurike, his fellow rookie lineman, at times.

“His inclusion comes primarily from what he put on tape in Weeks 17 and 18 last season. McNeill earned two of his three highest single-game grades of the year in those contests (75.8 and 79.5 overall) while playing 65 snaps between the two,” Renner wrote.

A big finish to last year might go a long way for McNeill helping to set the table for 2022. The Lions have changed their defense a bit which should benefit McNeill, and the player has matched the team’s own intensity by getting serious about his training as well as his eating habits.

All of this could add up to a breakout season for the young lineman when all is said and done.

McNeill Enjoyed Solid Rookie Year With Lions

As a rookie in Detroit, McNeill stepped up and filled a big role right away. He played in 17 games with 6 starts as a rookie, and with Onwuzurike injured early and taking time to adjust to the NFL, was easily the most impressive rookie defensive lineman on the field for the team. McNeill stepped up right away as a plugger along the defensive front, and also found a way to generate a few sacks, something which the team’s line sorely needed last season on the field.

Detroit might have been used to seeing rookie players start slow, especially along the defensive line. McNeill, however, stepped up in a big way to show that he could be ready to help in shifting the narrative himself. More of that could be on the menu for 2022 in an even bigger way.

McNeill’s Stats & Highlights

Entering his first season in the NFL, McNeill is bringing production with him to the big league. While playing for N.C. State, McNeill collected 77 tackles, 17.5 tackles for-loss, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended. He also scored 1 touchdown in his career. Obviously, those are the type of numbers that point to a guy who can move around and make a lot of plays along a front, which is just what he was able to do in his first season with the Lions. Last year, McNeill put up 39 tackles and 2 sacks and looked strong.

Here’s a look at some highlights of McNeill last season:

Play

Alim McNeill 2021-2022 Highlights I don't own the music/pictures/video in this video Song is: Petey Pablo – Rise Up 2021-2022 Alim McNeill Detroit Lions highlights 2022-01-29T17:05:09Z

It sounds as if McNeill has a new approach and is feeling even better. That could be good news for the Lions, and help push McNeill forward in terms of being a major part of the mix this coming year.

