Analyst Explains Why Allen Robinson Could Be Tempted by Lions

It’s long seemed as if one of the biggest needs on the Detroit Lions this offseason is the spot of wide receiver. One of the best ways the team could address that need is by signing Allen Robinson.

As a Detroit native, many have thought that Robinson just fits the bill as a player who will help the team turn things around on offense. But how realistic is a signing for the team? That’s been a hard question to answer in recent weeks.

Bleacher Report recently took a look at naming every team’s realistic dream signing for every team in the league and Brent Sobleski’s pick for Detroit was indeed Robinson. As he explained, while the signing might seem a bit out of left field, the Lions have multiple things working for them, including ample space under the salary cap, the chance to be a top option at wideout and a hometown draw for a possible up and coming team.

“The Lions might not be a destination franchise for most, but the allure of playing near home has to factor into the equation,” Sobleski wrote.

Growing up in Michigan, Robinson could be excited by the opportunity to be the guy that helps turn things around for his hometown team. If he comes in at a needy position and makes a huge impact, he will be the toast of the town which could certainly appeal to his ego.

Robinson’s NFL Stats & Highlights

While in the NFL, there’s no question that Robinson has been a game breaking receiver and a player capable of changing the game at the position. Born and raised in Detroit and just 28, Robinson is a stud player and has 5,999 receiving yards to his credit in addition to 39 scores. He started his career in college at Penn State, and then was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He departed for Chicago in free agency ahead of the 2018 season, and has been a solid pass catcher for the team since. Here’s a look at some of his best work from 2020:





For the last few years, Robinson has been embroiled in contract controversy in Chicago and could be looking for a way out this offseason in free agency once and for all. Detroit would offer him a hometown landing where he could stick it to his former team, which might be mighty appealing to the wide receiver in the end.

Why Lions Could Target Robinson in Free Agency

Detroit is looking for a weapon to help them move the ball and create more big plays in free agency. Robinson is the perfect target for that given he has done a good job of that in recent years with Chicago. There also could prove to be an element of gamesmanship for the Lions, as Robinson has been one of the better wideouts against them head-to-head in recent seasons, putting up 572 yards and 4 touchdowns career against Detroit. Eliminating that from the Bears would not only strengthen Detroit, but strike a blow to the offense of the team’s big NFC North rivals.

The Lions also have the need for a top dog at receiver that can help them with the deep ball. As good as Amon-Ra St. Brown is, he’s a player who is better moving around than playing one spot. The Lions could use Robinson as a vertical threat for their offense to help open things up for shiftier wideouts like St. Brown underneath.

Thinking about it, it’s easy to see why Robinson could crave a chance at coming back to Detroit

