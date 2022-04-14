Stats Show Why Amani Oruwariye Can’t Be Slept on for 2022

As many needs as the Detroit Lions seem to have on defense, the team also could have a few players that are worthy of the title cornerstone for the future.

One such player came into his own during the 2021 season and did not look back at all in the form of cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and his performance was very impressive in the way that he managed to not only put up statistics but carry the defense as a whole.

Statistically, it’s never a bad time to remember that Oruwariye was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL last season. As CBS Sports pointed out in a tweet, Oruwariye was able to crack a top five position in a few key league categories at his position on the field.

Lions DB Amani Oruwariye was sensational last season Interceptions 6 (3rd in NFL)

QB Rating Allowed 36.0 (3rd* in NFL) *among DBs targeted 50+ times You'd be wise not to 😴 on @AmaniO pic.twitter.com/dloIZP5ep9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 14, 2022

Oruwariye being top three in the league in terms of interceptions as well as QBR is a good sign for the Lions. It shows how the team could have a quality lock down option on the field to rely on in the future. Oruwariye seems to be a player that knows what his strengths are and plays to them.

As a result of these numbers and this play, it’s likely it will be impossible for Lions fans to sleep on him entering into 2022. This is a good reminder for the rest of the league, however.

Oruwariye Figures as Leader for Lions’ Young Secondary

More than just the stats or the consistently solid play, Oruwariye figures to be the veteran heartbeat of the Lions on the back end. The team is incredibly young, and while Oruwariye is young himself, he is the elder-statesman in Detroit given he is the longest tenured cornerback that the team has on the roster. When Darius Slay departed a few years back, it vaulted Oruwariye up to a position of leadership and power. That’s a role that Oruwariye seemed to relish last season, and it showed not only in his play, but in the way he was able to command the team and look like a positive force for good on the back end.

Oruwariye has grown up in a big way playing with Detroit, and he’s set to take on his biggest role yet in 2022. It’s something he looks very prepared for in more ways than just one.

Oruwariye’s Career Stats & Highlights

During the 2019 season as he started into the league, Oruwariye didn’t do much statistically for the team early on as he battled a knee injury most of the early part of the year, and as a result, his stats weren’t that robust. Oruwariye finished 2019 with 2 interceptions and 19 tackles for the Lions, but has been a player who has delivered before given his work in college. During the 2020 season on the field, he has 53 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended, meaning he was easily able to eclipse his statistical work from last season, setting him on a good trajectory for the future.

While playing for Penn State, Oruwariye put up 108 tackles and 8 interceptions while scoring 1 touchdown. Last year, he showed up big for the Lions with tons of big plays. In total, Oruwariye had 57 tackles, 11 passes defended and 6 interceptions. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Play



CB Amani Oruwariye Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-25T05:00:32Z

So far in Detroit, he’s shown an ability to step up and stick in coverage which is great news for the Lions. The fact that the numbers show him as one of the best players at his position in the league is a major plus for the team’s future.

