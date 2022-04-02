Amon-Ra St. Brown Kept Elite Receiver Company With 2021 Finish

There wasn’t much that Detroit Lions’ rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown couldn’t do in 2021, and the most interesting thing about his season may have been the elite company he was constantly able to keep on the field.

Most of the year, St. Brown never looked overmatched, especially down the stretch run for the team. The Lions managed to get some great football out of their wideout, and the results of that keep showing up in some incredible stats from last season that prove how St. Brown could be on the road to more stardom soon.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Pro Football Focus looked at grading wideouts for the way they finished the 2021-22 season, and St. Brown was found to be keeping some very elite company in terms of his position on the field. PFF’s tweet revealed that St. Brown had one of the highest receiving grades in the league last season in he second half, and it was keeping pace with some of the most elite wide receivers in the game.

Highest receiving grades over the second half of the 2021 NFL season 1️⃣ Cooper Kupp: 92.5

2️⃣ Justin Jefferson: 90.9

3️⃣ Davante Adams: 90.7

4️⃣ Amon-Ra St. Brown: 88.3 pic.twitter.com/4VGQAVzuZ6 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 1, 2022

“Highest receiving grades over the second half of the 2021 NFL season: Cooper Kupp: 92.5, Justin Jefferson: 90.9, Davante Adams: 90.7, Amon-Ra St. Brown: 88.3,” the PFF tweet read.

St. Brown being able to keep up with players such as this is huge for the youngster’s confidence. It shows him with more work and time, he could morph into one of the top wide receivers in the league given his ability to make big plays with the ball.

St. Brown Primed for Solid 2022 Season

As these numbers as well as the company St. Brown is keeping proves, the wideout is making a charge toward becoming one of the better players at his position next season. Early in 2021, nobody would have mistaken St. Brown for an elite player, but he was able to stick with it and get some huge development done on the field. As a result of that, the Lions are primed to get an elite season from their wideout in 2022. Already, he looks to compare with some of the best of the best in the league at his position on the field.

This kind of finish along with the comparisons it generated statically only serves to prove that St. Brown could be on the path to stardom. All of the players who join him on this list are established stars, and just being included with this group is a big feather in the cap for St. Brown and his blossoming career.

St. Brown’s 2021 Finish Opened Eyes Around NFL

As this stat proves, down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





Play



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

If he ends up being the next big-name star, nobody will say they didn’t see it coming with stats like this making the rounds.

READ NEXT: Analyst Has Bold Prediction for DJ Chark During 2022 Season