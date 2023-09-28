Viral Video Shows Wild Moment After Lions WR Makes Lambeau Leap

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t exactly get the warmest welcome from Green Bay Packers fans when he tried his hand at the Lambeau Leap.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver caught the go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter of Thursday’s 34-20 win, then jumped into the crowd to celebrate with a group of Lions fans sitting in the front row. As a now-viral video showed, one nearby Packers fan apparently wasn’t thrilled to see the rival player adopting the home team’s celebration.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Hits the Shower

As St. Brown was celebrating his touchdown with Lions fans early in the September 28 game, the Amazon Prime broadcast caught one Packers fan apparently showering him with beer.

The incident drew some viral attention, with many sharing screenshots of the beer shower with some calling out the Packers fan for their bad behavior.

“D**n, a #Packers fan was pouring beer on Amon Ra St Brown after his TD… Not cool at all,” one person wrote on X.

Others believed that St. Brown should have expected some animosity by jumping into enemy territory, with some calling his celebration disrespectful.

A Packers’ fan dumps their beer on Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.pic.twitter.com/3VXFBYeIq3 — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) September 29, 2023

“Don’t lambeau leap in GB if you aren’t in a green and gold jersey. Beyond disrespectful,” a fan wrote on X.

St. Brown Helps Lions Earn Big Win

The Lions took a 7-3 lead with St. Brown’s touchdown and never looked back, building a 27-3 halftime lead and holding off a fourth-quarter rally to hold on for the victory. Lions running back David Montgomery helped Detroit control the pace of the game, taking 32 carries for 121 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns. The Lions had 210 total rushing yards in the game.

The Lions’ defense also hounded Packers quarterback Jordan Love, sacking him five times and forcing two interceptions.

The Lions moved to 3-1 with the victory, sending the Packers to 2-2 and taking control of the NFC North.