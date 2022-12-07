Amon-Ra St. Brown Credits Ben Johnson for His Success: ‘I Love Him’

The Detroit Lions are getting an impressive season from Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the youngster is breaking out in a big way as the season pushes on for the team.

St. Brown may not be getting a lot of love as a top player and might still be underrated, but to the Lions and those who are paying attention, his performance has been nothing short of impressive.

During Week 13’s win, St. Brown erupted for a pair of touchdowns and 114 yards and as he explained to The 33rd Team, the plays were both designed to put him in a good position to succeed near the goal line.

Our guy @amonra_stbrown went off for two TDs against the Jaguars ☀️☀️ 1️⃣4️⃣ breaks down exactly what happened on his pair of tuddys #OnePride | #Lions pic.twitter.com/Mvj9Nax98E — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 6, 2022

“It was basically just an out-route. They wanted me to win one-on-one on an out-route. Once it was press I was happy. It’s an easier route vs. press than off-man. I liked the look to begin with, Jared (Goff) told me he liked it. I did a quick release, kind of wanted to make it seem like it was a fade kind of thing. Then I broke on the out and Jared threw a great ball,” St. Brown said on the show.

On the second score, St. Brown was resigned to the fact that a running back might be getting into the end zone. Then, he saw the play and knew he could get the ball in himself.

“We were driving it down, fourth quarter. We get close to the goal line, I’m already sniffing a running back touchdown. In the huddle they called the play, it’s a pass play. I was like ‘no way, I think I’m about to score here,'” St. Brown said.

In the end, St. Brown knows who deserves the credit for the plays and for figuring out how to get him the ball. As he said, the team’s offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gives the Lions a leg-up with what he’s able to do schematically on the field.

“I give credit to our offensive coordinator. He draws up some crazy, crazy plays for us. I love him,” St Brown said.

Johnson is getting some buzz as a potential future head coach in the making, and after seeing St. Brown perform and what Johnson has done for him, this is something that might go a long way to rise his star.

Instinctually, this proves how special St. Brown is as a player. He simply has a sixth-sense about him that makes him very effective.

St. Brown Enjoyed Huge Day vs. Jaguars

St. Brown delivered another big day for Detroit, putting up 114 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps the most impressive score on the day happened late, when St. Brown was able to shake free and put a dagger in the Jaguars:

There should be nothing more that St. Brown has to prove. He has arrived as a star, as folks who cover the league closely seem to know. At this point, the bigger question seems to be how dangerous can St. Brown get?

Production-wise, he is showing off in a big way, and is passing every single smell test in terms of looking like a future revelation.

Jared Goff Praises St. Brown for Work

There’s no need to worry about the credit St. Brown gets or does not get nationally. His teammates understand that he has been the heartbeat behind everything the Lions want to do on offense.

Quarterback Jared Goff clearly understands how good and important St. Brown is for the team. Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Goff discussed his impressive Week 13 performance against the Jaguars which saw him pile up 340 yards and two scores on the day.

None of that would have been possible if not for St. Brown according to Goff. As he explained, he feels fortunate to be able to have such an elite player on his side catching passes.

"When we're playing as a team, when we're playing complimentary football, we are tough to beat."@Lions Quarterback Jared Goff discussed winning 4 out of their last 5 games and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. 👇AUDIO👇 | #Lions | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/0Q6NHPS4WK — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 6, 2022

“Kid’s a stud. I’m lucky to play with him. He gets himself open and I just deliver the ball. He’s a hell of a receiver and a guy that I hope to play with for a long time,” Goff said.

Lions fans hope that as well, especially after hearing St. Brown’s unique insight into how he plays the game. It’s clear the Lions have themselves a winner in St. Brown in more ways than one.