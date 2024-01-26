Amon-Ra St. Brown Speaks Out on GM Brad Holmes

It’s hard to envision the 2023 draft class being any better for the Detroit Lions. General manager Brad Holmes landed two offensive playmakers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, who combined for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage as rookies. Holmes also selected two defenders, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch, who had 12 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions together.

But Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown still doesn’t think that is Holmes’ best draft class as Detroit general manager.

“I’ve definitely gotta go with our draft class,” St. Brown told reporters on January 25. “I might be a little biased, but, me, Penei [Sewell], Alim [McNeill], Derrick Barnes, game-winning pick last game.

“Levi [Onwuzurike], ‘Iffy’ (Ifeatu Melifonwu) ballin’.

“We’ve got guys in our class, granted, there’s definitely guys in the other classes, too. But, I’m gonna be biased and say mine [is the best].

“But, shoot, he’s put together a great group the last three years. It’s a testament to his hard work and everyone up there. But, definitely gotta go with my class.”

The class St. Brown was referring to was 2021, which was Holmes’ first in Detroit. All seven of the team’s selection in that class are still in the organization.

Six of those seven selections (the ones St. Brown mentioned) will dress in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.