Amon-Ra St. Brown Excited to See How Lions Respond After Mini-Break

The Detroit Lions have clawed their way back to respectability after a horrible start to the season, and while there are no moral victories, the team seems to be in much better shape than they once were.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason why. St. Brown continues to lead by example for the Lions in terms of stellar play, but he’s also becoming a vocal leader for the team. Following a tough loss in Week 12, St. Brown explained the team isn’t satisfied with being close.

As he explained to the media on Thursday, November 24, while the team is not happy with the outcome, they can use a short break to rest and reset before they get ready for the stretch run of the year.

“Obviously, after this game, we’re not happy about the outcome of what happened but we got three days off to to rest, recover, spend some time off, get away from football for a bit and then when we come back on Monday, it’s time to work. It’s time to go,” St. Brown said.

Work is a big word, and that’s just what it will take for the Lions to pull off some big wins down the stretch.

“I think everyone in this locker room on this team is excited for what we have coming up these next six weeks and just building off what we’ve done these past four weeks. Like I said, although we lost this game, we did a lot of great stuff out there. (Key is) just building off of what we’ve done,” St. Brown said.

Detroit will have a chance to hang around the playoff conversation and with enough wins combined with some luck elsewhere, may find a way to get lucky. As St. Brown seems to know, all they have to do is continue to handle their business on the field first.

St. Brown Enjoyed Another Huge Game vs. Bills

From start to finish on Thanksgiving Day, it was clear that St. Brown was going to be a huge factor for the Lions in the game.

The wideout stepped up and delivered an impressive 122 yard, one touchdown effort against a solid Buffalo team that was very tough on the defensive side of the ball. The touchdown he scored on fourth down was a thing of beauty given how St. Brown ran the route.

As he continues to evolve as a receiver, it’s clear that St. Brown has some major star power on the horizon. That was proved once again with this big effort and great touchdown in the game.

St. Brown Feels Healthy for Stretch Run

Even though he had to leave the game at a few points, St. Brown still put together a very quality effort on the field. After some earlier injuries this year, that was great for the Lions to see.

There was likely concern for St. Brown at more than a few points this year and also at more than a few points in this particular game given some of the hits he took. Still, the wideout admitted afterwards that he thinks he is in good shape at this point.

“I mean I felt good, you know, a few plays had to come out a little banged up, but I feel great,” he said after the game.

Having a healthy St. Brown will be a big key for the second half of the season. The hope is the Lions can continue to feed their elite playmaker at wide receiver for more big plays.