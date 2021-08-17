Analyst Makes Revealing Prediction About Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Career

The Detroit Lions are hoping for some major production out of their wideout group in 2021, and the development of a young wide receiver would be huge news for the franchise as it relates to this.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted to be a solution for the Lions, and many might have assumed that could be delayed a bit as he developed. During camp, however, St. Brown showed up big early on. That effort continued into the early stages of the preseason, and has opened some eyes around the league as a result.

ESPN analyst Field Yates went on Fantasy Football Focus, and when it came to breaking down the Lions contest against the Buffalo Bills, the biggest talking point for Yates was how good St. Brown looked, and how he might figure into the Detroit plans from start to finish this year perhaps earlier than expected.

It's not often to forecast a fourth round WR having an immediate role, but Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a busy man with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/qShal0nsK8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 17, 2021

“My big takeaway, Amon-Ra St. Brown looks good. He might wind up being the Lions’ most valuable wide receiver right away this year, which I suppose is not that bold of a statement. Looked good, I think they believe internally they found a player who could be a useful piece sooner rather than later,” Yates says in the clip.

The Lions could use a surprise at wideout, and St. Brown being that surprise would be excellent given the need for a young player to make some plays in this group. Thus far, it’s been great to see his quick development, and would be nice if it translated further.

Lions Wideout Competition Heats up During Camp

So far, St. Brown has been just one of many wideouts impressing the Lions during this period. The Lions saw Tyrell Williams get off to a good start with the team, and Tom Kennedy had made a few waves as well early on. Add in names who have been dinged up like Quintez Cephus and Breshad Perriman and it’s quickly becoming obvious that the Lions could have some depth at one of their potential weakest spots on the roster. Even wideout coach Antwaan Randle El thinks the team will see some surprises at the spot this year. So far, St. Brown is trending to be one of those surprises that steps up ad plays a big role.

Many see that playing out as soon as the 2021 season, which would be significant news for the Lions moving forward this year.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some college highlights:





Play



Most Underrated WR in College Football ✌️ || USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Junior 6’1 195 lbs Last year’s draft had a very strong wide receiver class, but this year’s could be just as strong. Ja’Marr Chase, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, DeVonta… 2021-03-13T03:00:09Z

St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. Already, he has managed to make the kind of plays that lead to success on the field in the league. That has caught the attention of several analysts.

