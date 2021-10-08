‘Experience Huge’ at Helping Slow Game Down for Amon-Ra St. Brown

When he was drafted, many expected Amon-Ra St. Brown to be an instant contributor for the Detroit Lions, and their needy passing offense.

Detroit was stripped bare at the position in the offseason, which meant everyone including a rookie would have a good chance right off the bat to make a huge impact. So far, that hasn’t happened, but in due time, St. Brown has gotten more comfortable within the team’s offense.

In Week 4, St. Brown is coming off his best game in the league to date, a 6 reception, 70 yard performance against Chicago which showed what he is capable of as a receiver. The best news is St. Brown feels as if he is gaining even more confidence at this point in time as he adjusts to the speed of the game and things slow down further.

After practice on Thursday, October 7, St. Brown spoke with the media in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com and detailed where he is at within his own adjustment to the league.

“I think it’s definitely faster than it was in college, but for me, going into my fifth week now, it’s definitely slowing down for me,” St. Brown said. “I remember coming in, my first preseason game, second preseason game, it was definitely faster. First game of the season it was faster. As you keep playing, you start to see different things, you start to see the same things over and over and you just kind of get a feel for the game and it starts to slow down for you.”

As it relates to how to slow the game down, St. Brown thinks everything a player does to prepare, from watching film to studying to playing has helped him bridge the gap thus far in his young career.

“The play book number one. Once you really get that down, you can really slow yourself down,” he told the media. “One you know what you’re doing when you’re lining up, you know exactly where to go, what to adjust to. That helps you slow the game down. When you watch film on the opposing team, you know what coverage they’re going to run, that helps. I would say knowing the play book, watching film and just experience. Experience is huge. You can’t really teach that. The more you get out there, the more it’s going to slow down for you.”

Early this season, the lightbulb looks to be going off more than a bit for St. Brown as he continues to get comfortable for the Lions playing in the NFL.

St. Brown Explains Crucial Fourth Down Conversion Miss

Thus far, one of the most notable plays early in St. Brown’s career may have been a whiff on a controversial fourth down call for the team. The Lions could have kicked a field goal, but instead threw a short pass on the sideline in the direction of St. Brown. He was unable to make the play, and the Lions would go on to lose the game.

Even though that was the case, the wideout thought the play call was a solid one in the situation, and the play was simply a miss for the team.

“We were kind of in a hurry up mode. The play before that I had caught the ball over the middle and we were probably a yard short,” St. Brown explained. “We went up real quick because I think were down 10 points at the time. We were down two scores. We were trying to get one and get the ball back and score again. We called a play, I mean I thought it was a great play call. Just, you know, we fell short. I think I was open. Just unfortunate we couldn’t make the play.”

As St. Brown works himself into the offense more, there is no doubt he will get a chance to make more than his fair share of clutch plays moving forward. It feels safe to say this early whiff will not define his career with the Lions whatsoever.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit from college.

So far in 2021, St. Brown has put up 113 yards and 12 receptions. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but looks to be getting more confident and dangerous by the week.

Here’s a look at some college highlights:





St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. As he continues to learn, it won’t be a shock to see him continue the development and continue to figure into the Lions’ game plan moving forward.

