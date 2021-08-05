Amon-Ra St. Brown Helping Set the Tone for Lions With Toughness

The Detroit Lions had a minor training camp scuffle this past week, but instead of being a negative event, it ended up being a major positive for a pair of rookies.

When wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and fellow rookie cornerback teammate Ifeatu Melifonwu mixed it up in practice, it was a galvanizing moment for the team at just the right time.

Dan Campbell admitted the encounter fired him up, and speaking with the media on Thursday, August 5, St. Brown seemed just as excited to have his coach’s blessing in terms of showing toughness on the field and not backing down from anyone.





“It’s awesome to have a head coach that’s supporting me. Obviously, you probably don’t want to fight out in practice and what not. I wouldn’t say it was anything too crazy, it was just a little scuffle. But it’s nice to have a coach that is tough that likes that kind of attitude, that demeanor. It’s awesome,” St. Brown told the media.

In terms of the minor fight, St. Brown admitted that he believed it was the type of event which can and does help in setting the proper tone on the field during practice.

“I am sure it sets the tone for the team as a whole. When the team is out there and they see things like that, I think it just fires the team up in general,” he said. “That whole practice, it kind of sets the tone. I think little things like that just fire the team up in general.”

The Lions ended up having a pair of solid practices in pads, and as Campbell confirmed to the media, earned a walkthrough on Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ifeatu Melifonwu Have ‘No Beef’ After Scrum

There are no lingering issues whatsoever from the scuffle, something that St. Brown confirmed to the media quickly when asked. In fact, both he and Melifonwu are friends, and players who are close who look to compete and push each other every time they are on the field together.

“Me and Iffy (Melifonwu) are boys. We did the rookie minicamp, we all came in together. We talk, we’re friends. Right after the rep actually, I told him good job, nothing personal,” St. Brown said. “We’re just out there competing. Me and Iffy, we have no beef at all.”

If this pair of players show up at camp in other future conflicts, it wouldn’t be a shock. Both play opposite positions on the field, with Melifonwu playing cornerback and St. Brown playing wide receiver. Knowing this, both could be expected to have future encounters on the field. Each player is also looking to make waves in terms of roster battles, and are looking to step up and show why they belong in terms of a consistent role for this season. Neither gives an inch, as well.

That compete figures to help the entire Lions team in the end.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. Though camp is only a week old, he has wasted little time proving how his toughness could be an asset to not just himself, but the team as a whole.

