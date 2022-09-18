Former Lions Star Wideout Lauds Amon-Ra St. Brown: ‘Sky Is the Limit’

The Detroit Lions have witnessed a potential breakout with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and one of their top players in franchise history at the position has taken note.

When he was selected to the team, many immediately wondered if St. Brown looked like another Golden Tate in the making. As he has shown with the explosive plays, that comparison might be very apt, indeed.

In fact, Tate himself seems to see some star power from St. Brown already. After St. Brown’s big game for the Lions against the Washington Commanders, Tate hopped on Twitter and gave the youngster a big shout-out, saying St. Brown has arrived.

Sky is the limit for @amonra_stbrown . Dude is an up and coming ⭐️if one doesn’t already consider him one — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 18, 2022

In terms of a star player, Tate would know what makes one given he fit that definition for years, a lot of the time in Detroit. St. Brown was honored for the comparison, something he tweeted abut after the game.

Means a lot coming from you 🤝 https://t.co/aLwl5t5Xkz — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) September 18, 2022

Already, Tate sees a player who is a star in St. Brown given what he has done, and might see him scratching the surface of what he can do.

St. Brown Makes NFL Reception History

With a reception in the fourth quarter, St. Brown made NFL history as one of just three players in league history to catch eight passes in eight straight games. The players he joins? As AP’s Larry Lage tweeted, it’s a who’s who of wideouts lately.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has join Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas as the three players in #NFL history to catch at least eight passes in eight straight games. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) September 18, 2022

St. Brown came into Week 1 with a chance to set the mark, but he had to wait until Week 2 to get it done. Clearly, now that the seal has been broken off, St. Brown can be the kind of talented player that surges forward within the NFL.

St. Brown Not Worried About Historic Stats

In spite of the fact that St. Brown looks like a star, he isn’t falling into the trap of believing he has already arrived at all.

Even though he accomplished some pretty cool NFL history, St. Brown had no interest in talking about the deeper meaning of that after the game, admitting that he isn’t focused on making or breaking records on the field, only playing solid football.

"I don't think too much about records." 🗣@amonra_stbrown, who keeps setting records pic.twitter.com/70MoE3BLaS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2022

“I don’t really think about it. I just go out and play ball. Prepare all week, coaches put us in a great position to make plays. I just go out there and play ball,” St. Brown said. “I don’t think too much about records, this, that or the other, how I’m playing. Every week’s a new week, new opponent. They might give you a different look, so just go out there and play and see what happens.”

St. Brown is going to stay humble and grounded, which might only be another reason he ends up as a star. Already, Tate seems to think he sees that in the wideout.

