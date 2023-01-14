Amon-Ra St. Brown Sends Strong Message to Lions Fans About Future

The Detroit Lions just put the capper on a tremendous season a week ago, and players and fans are still basking in the afterglow of the big performance.

One player who’s been solid not only with the team but in league circles is wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown had another fantastic season at wide receiver this year, and seems to love the direction things are going for the team.

On Instagram, St. Brown posted a strong message to Lions fans as another season wrapped up. As he said, while moral victories aren’t the ticket, the team is trending in the right direction for the future and the culture is changing for the better.

“I don’t believe in moral victories…but I know this team is trending in the right direction. The culture is changing for the better in Detroit & I’m just grateful to be apart of it. I had the time of my life playing for my teammates, my coaches, this city, and the best fans in this league. This is just the start. I promise. ‘Till next year 313,” St. Brown wrote.

The message was a spot-on one for Lions fans, who will be likely to resonate well with everything that St. Brown wrote. The future seems bright, and that’s due in-part to the fact that St. Brown is one of the players that will be locking things down for the offense moving forward.

Overall, it’s a real positive way for the Lions to push into the offseason hearing such a good message.

St. Brown Heads Into Offseason Detroit’s Top WR

There was no doubting St. Brown’s talent already, but given the fact that he is showing such maturity along with major production, it’s obvious he has become the top player at his position on the team.

Detroit has seen the development of underrated names like Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds. They’ve also seen DJ Chark come into the mix and have a solid season. Jameson Williams could be a future star for the team, but he has some growing to do within the offense.

St. Brown, with big plays and a mature, consistent approach, has arrived already. He is a player that the team can count on in practice and in the offseason to lead by example and put in the effort off the field in order to see success get translated on the field.

The message is a good example of this. Instead of pouting, St. Brown is simply looking forward to see a brighter future. It’s easy to see that he will be working hard to make sure he remains at the top of his game this offseason as well.

St. Brown Enjoyed Fantastic 2022 Season

This year, the wideout has done nothing to change the notion that he is a player on the rise to be taken seriously in terms of star power in the league.

Through the end of the season, St. Brown has been the Lions’ leading receiver. He’s managed to put up 1,161 yards and six touchdowns on the season. The fact that he was able to finish over 1,000 yards was a big feather in his cap toward being thought of as an elite talent in the league. That’s especially true given the feat came in Detroit, a place not accustomed to such performances since Calvin Johnson’s retirement.

St. Brown’s best game of the year did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team. Perhaps this effort will start to get him on more national radars.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 122 yard feast on Thanksgiving | Week 12 Highlights Watch the Lions highlights from our Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. Up next: #JAXvs DET on FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-11-24T21:55:00Z

St. Brown delivered another big day for Detroit, putting up 114 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville. Perhaps the most impressive score on the day happened late in the fourth quarter on first-and-goal, when St. Brown was able to shake free and put a dagger in the Jaguars:

Not only leading with his words, St. Brown is leading with his play as well. He seems to know that things are proceeding in the right direction for the Lions, which is a big admission for the team and the fanbase.

Already a fan-favorite, this admission is only likely to make St. Brown more of a force with everyone.