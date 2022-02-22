Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives Cool Shout Out to ‘Awesome’ Lions Fans

Amon-Ra St. Brown became a revelation in short order with the Detroit Lions, and the receiver is set to make even more waves in the future with the team.

After a super rookie season, St. Brown has managed to become a fan favorite in his new city, and a player that folks will remember as it relates to who could become a potential stud in short order. As a result, St. Brown has managed to feel the love in a big way from his fanbase.

Interestingly enough. St. Brown not only plays to his new fanbase, but seems to genuinely appreciate them. Recently, he lavished praise on the Detroit fans and complemented them for their loyalty and devotion to their teams. In a piece at ESPN written by St. Brown through Eric Woodyard, the wideout made some special points about his new city.

The most interesting part of the piece came when St. Brown shared his thoughts on the Lions fanbase. He quickly proved he knows Detroit sports history quite well with his references. As he explained, he wants to be a legend in the city like other players who have passed through:

That would be awesome if I can stay in Detroit my whole career and be that centerpiece. It’s a lot of great Hall of Famers like Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders and Matthew Stafford. Even in basketball, you look at Ben Wallace and guys like that where the city of Detroit loves them. I think Detroit has a fan base that is really loyal, that loves their guys. It’s tough to find nowadays especially living out in Los Angeles and being where I’m from; for a lot of these fans, if the team is not winning they’re not really caring, but if they are winning, they’ll go to the games in the West, but in Detroit, they’re there every week. I really love the fans in Detroit. They’re awesome but to be a centerpiece like that would definitely be a lifetime goal of mine.

It seems that St. Brown has achieved the status of a fan favorite already after one season of work, but his star could climb in a major way with more great seasons on the field. It’s certainly good to see that the wideout has a solid lay of the land for the city that he operates in.

St. Brown Makes Super Bowl Promise to Lions Fans

A great way to reward the Lions for their loyalty? Win a Super Bowl. Recently on Instagram, St. Brown snapped a photo of the Lombardi Trophy while attending Super Bowl festivities. Twitter user Brian Egic Jr. snapped a screenshot. St. Brown included the caption “give me a year” with the picture. Here’s a look:

This is a pretty powerful statement about the Lions from St. Brown, but he hasn’t exactly given a reason to doubt him with regards to his goals in the past. This season, St. Brown stayed the course and delivered an impassioned final stretch that leaves hope he could become one of the best young wideouts in football. Now, he’s opening up with a team goal early in 2022.

No doubt St. Brown will open eyes with his commentary, but it’s clear he believes in the direction of himself as well as his teammates.

St. Brown Developed Late-Season Swagger With Lions

Down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





Play



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022 in a bigger and better way. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

Give St. Brown credit for giving his new fanbase the best kind of shoutout.

