Analyst Reveals Why Jared Goff Could Make Amon-Ra St. Brown a Star

The Detroit Lions have a player they believe can be a hands-down star for the future in the form of Amon-Ra St. Brown, but many have wondered if the wideout can come close to repeating what he did in the second half of the 2021 season in 2022.

Injury returns, new players added to the offense and a different offensive coordinator all combine in order to make this an intriguing issue for the Lions as well as folks who want to see St. Brown do well on the field as fans.

There’s a ton of worries about St. Brown heading into 2022, but it’s more than possible that a lot of the concerns are unfounded when looking below the surface. That’s especially true when considering the fact that Jared Goff is slated to return once again as the team’s quarterback ad his style of play could fit St. Brown exceptionally.

Recently, a Pro Football Focus piece by writer Ian Hartitz took a closer look at players who’s stock could be rising in fantasy football for 2022, and St. Brown was mentioned by name as one such player. As for why, Hartitz aptly pointed out that while the Lions do have some bigger returns from injury, St. Brown could be a perfect fit for his offense as well as Jared Goff.

“His conservative style is perfect for enabling a high-volume slot maven like St. Brown. Overall, Goff’s average target depth of 6.8 yards was the league’s third-lowest mark among 44 qualified quarterbacks last season,” he wrote.

It’s not often Goff looked to push the ball deep down the field with the Lions in 2021, and while that could change with new targets, it’s certainly not a lock. The Lions could prefer the shorter game to help them move the ball while taking well-timed deep shots. That could mean a starring role for St. Brown in the league.

Goff and St. Brown already have some amazing chemistry as well. The duo have been working hard this offseason in the hopes of rounding things out for 2022, so it isn’t that big a stretch to believe the wideout is going to be a prime-time performer once again for the team.

St. Brown Finished Strong for Lions

Down the stretch of the season last year, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

As a result of that, the Lions might have a player who can produce in a big way during the 2022 season once again.

Why St. Brown Could Be Even Better During 2022

The Lions have not made significant additions in the 2022 offseason to the wide receiver room, and even though the team has DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond coming back, there is no reason to think those guys will compete with St. Brown directly for snaps. A rookie wideout, if drafted, may not make a massive immediate impact. As St. Brown developed and showed himself down the stretch, St. Brown looked like the kind of guy who would easily be able to continue to make plays given a good connection with Goff as well as comfortability in his offense.

St. Brown took half the season to come into his own in 2021. Given a full offseason with Goff, it seems as if he is going to have the ability for a much quicker start this year, which could make him a production stud worth watching.

