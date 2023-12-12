Lions’ Jared Goff Speaks Out on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ‘Mini-Slump’

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett described Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s recent cold streak as a “mini-slump” on December 12. St. Brown has 5 receptions for 70 yards combined in the last two games.

For the average wide receiver, calling the St. Brown’s low production the past two weeks a “mini-slump” would be overly critical, especially since he also has a touchdown catch. But really, it speaks to the high expectations that St. Brown has set in just three NFL seasons.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff expressed confidence while speaking to the media on December 12 that St. Brown would be back to meeting those high expectations very soon.

“You’d love to get him going,” Goff told reporters. “I think he’s doing a great job. He’s been very accountable of things that he feels like he can do better and then for me as well.

“I’m very much talking to him about ways I want to try to do better for him and get him the ball in certain ways a little bit better than the way we have in the last couple of weeks.”

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Looking to Bounce Back

St. Brown was turning out 100-yard performances with such ease in September and October that it became expected that the 24-year-old would reach those totals every week.

But opposing defenses have adjusted. Since Week 10, St. Brown hasn’t posted 100 yards. Excluding games where he left with an injury, St. Brown’s 70 receiving yards over the past two weeks is his lowest in a two-game span since his 2021 rookie season.

Goff explained to the media on December 12 that the New Orleans Saints double covered St. Brown on December 3, which led to the Pro Bowl receiver catching just 2 passes.

That was just fine with St. Brown, who hyped the multiple playmakers in the Lions offense following his quiet day versus New Orleans.

“I think it’s awesome when you have a bunch of guys in an offense that can make plays that are dynamic,” St. Brown told the media on December 7. “It really just makes it hard on the defense to cover everyone, gives guys more one-on-one opportunities.

“You can’t double everyone. If you try to double someone, it’s going to open up other guys.”

While St. Brown was double covered, tight end Sam LaPorta had a career-high 9 receptions and 140 yards against the Saints.

But versus the Chicago Bears in Week 14, St. Brown didn’t bring in a couple opportunities he usually catches. It resulted in St. Brown catching just 3 of 9 targets for a season-low 21 yards.

Goff sounded certain that wouldn’t happen again for St. Brown in Week 15.

“But he’s one of the best guys I’ve ever been around and I have no doubts that he’s going to be just fine,” Goff said. “We’ll finish this season off pretty well.”

Lions’ Jameson Williams Key Ingredient to St. Brown Breaking Out Again?

St. Brown is more than capable of getting himself going again with little help from his teammates. He’s so talented, he can make big plays even when he’s drawing a lot of attention from opposing defenses.

But one way the Lions could help open things up for their leading receiver is to involve second-year wideout Jameson Williams more.

Detroit’s offense has recorded only 2 completions of at least 45 yards over the last month. The Lions had just 1 completion longer than 20 yards in Week 14 against the Bears.

Williams has showcased his big-play ability in limited opportunities this season. He hauled in a 45-yard touchdowns in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On 14 receptions in 15 NFL games, Williams is averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

If opposing defenses are concerned about Williams beating them over the top, St. Brown is more likely to find openings underneath.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on December 11 that Williams had earned the opportunity for more targets the rest of the season. But Campbell also didn’t make it sound like targeting Williams more often was a top priority for the team.

“We’ll keep working with him. He’s improving,” Campbell told the media. “We’ll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he’s putting the work in and he’s improving.

“But he’s really no different than Saint. Keep finding ways to get Saint more involved. Reynolds did some good things. Find a way to get him involved. Look, we’re going to do what’s best for us, and ask our guys to do things that they do well. So absolutely, he’s earned that, so we’re going to keep working at it.”