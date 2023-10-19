Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls NFL After Losing Embarrassing Bet

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown lost a big bet with a teammate this weekend, then made sure to get in a dig at the NFL when it came time to pay up.

St. Brown made a wager with teammate Julian Okwara over the outcome of last weekend’s college football matchup between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Brown’s alma mater ended up losing, leaving him with an embarrassing punishment, and he took the opportunity to troll the league over the “agreement” with this teammate.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Careful About Lost ‘Agreement’

As part of the wager, St. Brown was forced to wear a Leprechaun costume in the locker room after the team’s practice on Thursday. As he spoke to reporters, St. Brown made sure to emphasize that it was not a bet with Okwara, but rather an “agreement made away from the facility.”

“We don’t do bets in this facility,” St. Brown told reporters, via Yahoo Sports.

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an "agreement made away from the facility" to Julian Okwara over the USC-Notre Dame game, so St. Brown had to wear a leprechaun costume. pic.twitter.com/htXSQosGpd — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) October 19, 2023

St. Brown was making a tongue-in-cheek reference to teammate Jameson Williams, who was hit with a suspension this season for making a bet while at the team facility last season. Williams said afterward that he was not aware where he made the bet or what he bet on. The NFL does not allow betting of any kind at team facilities — which includes hotels and facilities while a team is on the road.

“I wasn’t aware of this situation,” Williams said in May, via The Associated Press.

The Lions wide receiver added that he was given no warning that his suspension was coming.

“It hit me out the blue,” he said. “And, it hit a couple other players around the league and on my team out the blue.”

The punishment led to some criticism from those who said the league did not properly inform players on the rules regarding gambling. Others found it hypocritical that the league would so harshly punish players while also partnering with online gambling sites for sponsorships.

The league initially suspended Williams for six games, but reduced it to four after changing the punishments for gambling infractions during the season. Under the new guidelines, punishments for betting on the NFL or the player’s team were made more harsh while other forms of bettering were given lesser penalties.

Williams has appeared in two games so far this season. After a slow start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 with two receptions for 2 total yards, he made two catches for 53 yards in the team’s October 15 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 45-yard touchdown.

Lions Receiver Didn’t Appreciate His Punishment

St. Brown did not seem to enjoy his punishment for the bet with Okwara, complaining to reporters about the flimsy material of the Leprechaun costume.

“Everything about this is trash,” St. Brown joked about the green costume.

“Everything about this is trash.”#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is not having a fun time paying off a bet with Julian Okawara after his beloved USC dropped a big one to Notre Dame on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5kcnfJNcyl — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 19, 2023

St. Brown’s losing bet was largely unexpected. Trojans came into last weekend’s game at 6-0, while Notre Dame was coming off back-to-back losses that had dropped them to 5-2. Though the Trojans were a favorite, they struggled against an aggressive Fighting Irish defense that pressured top prospect Caleb Williams into three interceptions, fueling a 48-20 win.