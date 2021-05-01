Lions Steal ‘Stud’ Son of Jacked Former Bodybuilder Day 3

The Detroit Lions knew they needed a wide receiver after loading up on defense for the second day of the NFL Draft, and they managed to score one of the best prospects on the board in Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Not only is St. Brown a solid wideout prospect out of USC who has flashed solid ball skills and been an elite wideout out west, but his father has some pretty excellent genes to rely on as well. St. Brown is the son of a former bodybuilder who was quite stacked back in the day.

Here’s a look at St. Brown’s father:

If you believe in good genes, this is new Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's father, John. pic.twitter.com/qmpvokLCpi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 1, 2021

St. Brown also has good NFL in his genes as well, considering his brother Equanimeous St. Brown plays for the Green Bay Packers. Now, a couple times of year, there’s going to be a few major battles in the NFC North. If the younger St. Brown is anything like his brother, the Lions could be a good bet to get a solid difference maker.

Should he age like his father? The Lions might have a dynamo on their hands for quite a while. All things considered, wideout was a very smart pick for the Lions given their needs.

Matt Leinart: St. Brown Could Prove Steal

It was a minor shock to see St. Brown on the board for the Lions in the fourth-round, and that point was proven by former USC quarterback Matt Leinart. As Leinart, who is also a college football analyst for FOX Sports said, whomever gets St. Brown could be looking at a steal.

Someone is going to draft Amon-Ra St Brown and get an absolute stud. Shocked he is on the board still. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) May 1, 2021

Now, the Lions are that team and Leinart’s words are interesting. He would know being close to the program out west how good St. Brown can be, and what type of talent and personality he has. Leinart proclaiming this a potential steal for the Lions early on the third day of the draft seems very significant for Detroit.

St. Brown’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. During his career with the Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Most Underrated WR in College Football ✌️ || USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights ᴴᴰ

St. Brown will never have to be a bodybuilder like his father was, but if he can come in with speed and strength and give Detroit’s wideout group a boost, that would be a big development for the team’s offense given what they have lost this offseason.

