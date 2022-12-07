Amon-Ra St. Brown Given Surprising Analytical Rank Amongst NFC WR’s

The Detroit Lions have one of the top offenses in football during the 2022 season, and a big reason why that is the case is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Since the start of the season, St. Brown has been playing like a man possessed for the Detroit offense. He is taking on the look of one of the most dangerous wideouts in the NFL, and now, he’s got the analytical backing to prove it.

At this point, St. Brown has been revealed as PFF’s highest-graded wideout in the entire NFC.

Highest-graded NFC WR this season: Amon-Ra St. Brown – 90.7 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ieOOsO4s3M — PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2022

“Highest-graded NFC WR this season: Amon-Ra St. Brown – 90.7,” the site tweeted.

St. Brown has passed the eye test most of the last year, and now, he’s beginning to get some credit for his work analytically. That’s something which is special to see considering what the Lions hope St. Brown can be for them moving forward.

As this shows, he might be on the way to becoming that player for the team already.

St. Brown Beat Many Top Wideouts for Distinction

Perhaps the fact that St. Brown takes home this distinction is eye-opening for some, and if that is true, it’s due to the elite competition St. Brown has within the NFC.

This season, St. Brown has seen Justin Jefferson continue to do fantastic things in Minnesota. Jefferson has put up __ yards and __ touchdowns en-route to being one of the top wideouts in the league. He also plays for Detroit’s rival in the Vikings.

Elsewhere, A.J. Brown of the Eagles (950 yards, nine touchdowns), Terry McLaurin (945 yards) of the Commanders, CeeDee Lamb (928 yards) of Dallas and rookie Chris Olave (887 yards) of New Orleans have all been fantastic. None, however, is as good as St. Brown in the mind of PFF at this point analytically.

Many fans from other cities will probably be apoplectic about this fact, but it just shows the ability of

St. Brown Enjoying Fantastic 2022 Season

This year, the wideout has done nothing to change the notion that he is a player on the rise to be taken seriously in terms of star power in the league.

Through Week 13, St. Brown has been the Lions’ leading receiver. He’s managed to put up 830 yards and six touchdowns on the season. More than likely, he’s going to finish the year well over 1,000 yards, which would be a big feather in his cap toward being thought of as an elite talent in the league consistently.

St. Brown’s best game of the year other than Week 13’s two score, 114 yard explosion did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team. Perhaps this effort will start to get him on more national radars.

Play

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 122 yard feast on Thanksgiving | Week 12 Highlights Watch the Lions highlights from our Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. Up next: #JAXvs DET on FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-11-24T21:55:00Z

For now, St. Brown remains underrated in a big way. Even those in the analytic community would seem to prefer that to not be the case given all the wideout offers both now and for the future.

Stats like this only serve to prove why his time may be coming sooner rather than later.