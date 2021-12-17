Amon-Ra St. Brown Rejects Personal Success: ‘We’re Looking to Win’

The Detroit Lions are improving steadily, and the good news is the team is seeing several young players come into the mix and step up that could develop in a big way.

One of those players is rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t made a huge statistical impact, but he has been rock solid for the Lions in terms of developing late in the year and showing what he can do on the field. That’s a direct result of time, and chemistry finally coming with his new Detroit teammates.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, December 16 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, St. Brown was asked where things are at right now in terms of his development. As he said, it has been good to get a better connection with his teammates as the season has progressed along.

“I think just with time. We had a lot of new guys on the team, new coaches, new receivers so it took time for everyone to adjust,” St. Brown explained. “Camp wasn’t too long, didn’t have a lot of time to do that. As the season kept going, Jared (Goff) stared trusting receivers, we started trusting him, playbook started coming more natural for all of us and each week I think we’re progressing as an offense.”

It’s been hard to miss the better chemistry with the Lions, at least in the case of the wideout group. They have gained the confidence of Dan Campbell and the coaching staff and have started to make bigger and better plays leading to better personal statistics. Even such, that kind of development might not matter to a player like St. Brown.

St. Brown Focused on Helping Team Win Games

Though he has developed a better chemistry with Goff and has started to make big plays common, St. Brown isn’t worried about all of that in the end. As he explained, he is more focused on being able to help the Lions win games because that is the overall objective with the team at this point in time.

“It’s nice to get a lot of targets but the goal at the end of the day is to win the game, so that’s still what we’re looking for. We’re looking to win games,” St. Brown said. “It’s nice to have targets and what not, but I’m here to help the team win, so whatever I got to do to help the team win is what I’m here for.”

That’s a great mindset for the rookie to have on the field, and it’s nice to see the youngster coming along with the right attitude in the program.

St. Brown Developing Steadily for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all. The 86 yards was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 511 yards and 1 touchdown to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





After being boosted by this play, it will be fascinating to see how well St. Brown can continue his development for the future.

