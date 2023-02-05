Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Wins Skills Competition With Fantastic Catch [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions got multiple offensive players in the Pro Bowl for the first time since 1971, and while they were there, they didn’t waste any time in impressing.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has some of the best hands in the league, may have been the most impressive of them all. St. Brown proved he can show out in an event, and has some definite chops as one of the NFL’s best showmen to boot.

St. Brown was crowned the winner of the 2023 skills competition’s Best Catch challenge on Sunday, February 5 from Las Vegas, Nevada, and he did it with some impressive moves on the field that wowed the fans and judges alike.

First, St. Brown used a trampoline to flip himself into the air and make an incredibly acrobatic catch:

Then, in one of the most impressive moves around, the wideout vaulted over Detroit’s mascot Roary, grabbed a flipped pass mid-air from his brother Equanimeous St. Brown and somehow managed to hold onto the football to stick the landing.

As a result of this work as well as his previous work, St. Brown was able to take home the title as Best Catch champion, helping the NFC squad earn more points in their head-to-head battle. He defeated Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills 177-145 in the event.

The catches were impressive given not only how they were done, but whom they were done with. Seeing him collaborate with Roary in addition to his brother won St. Brown a lot of favor with the judges, which he used to claim the title.

Now, there’s no disputing St. Brown’s status as the league’s top catcher of the football.

St. Brown Celebrates With Pete Davidson Shout-out

Not only is St. Brown impressing with his on-the-field moves this week, he’s showing his stardom off-the-field, too.

Following his triumph in the catching competition, St. Brown took to the airwaves and gave comedian Pete Davidson, who was serving as a guest judge for the event, a shout-out. St. Brown revealed a temporary Davidson top fan tattoo on his arm.

.@amonra_stbrown showing off the fresh Pete Davidson ink 😂 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4Yjsqz81NF — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

“Pete, I had it the whole time for you,” St. Brown joked. “Number one, baby.”

When he was called over to the interview by ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, Davidson seemed very impressed with the humor.

“Dude, that’s so dope. Thank you man. That’s amazing. I hope it comes off,” Davidson joked.

With his bright, funny personality and amazing hands, St. Brown may have won himself a lot of new fans this week. Certainly, Davidson might be counted as one.

St. Brown Enjoyed Huge Week at Pro Bowl

Most of the season, St. Brown has been depended on to show his quality mitts, and that was no exception with regards to the competition this week.

In the first round of the event, St. Brown showed off his hands around water. Choosing to use the horseshoe pool in Las Vegas, St. Brown turned up with some fantastic catches including a flip off a launching pad as well as some fancy footwork:

As if that performance earlier this week wasn’t enough, St. Brown was able to find the end zone for the NFC in the flag football portion of the game. He took a pass from Minnesota rival Kirk Cousins on third-and-goal in for a score:

Play after play, St. Brown has been putting himself on the map for NFL fans this weekend. Combined with the crazy catches and the title, it’s been a week to remember for the first-time Pro Bowler.