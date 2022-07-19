Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Make Impressive NFL History During Week 1

Late in 2021, the Detroit Lions watched as Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged down the stretch. Now that the wideout has gotten a grasp for his surroundings in the league, he could continue the momentum in a big way in 2022.

St. Brown finished last season strong, and has a serious reception streak to his credit as a result. In the first game of the season, St. Brown has the chance to make some major NFL history and insert his name amongst the game’s best on the offensive side of the ball.

As DetroitLions.com team reporter Tim Twentyman pointed out, with eight receptions in his first game of 2022, St. Brown will join a select group of pass catchers to record at least eight receptions in seven straight games during their NFL career.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown needs 8 receptions in his first

game vs. Eagles Week 1 to become 5th player ever to record at least 8 receptions

in 7 consecutive games, joining Antonio Brown (8 in 2014), Michael Thomas (8 in 2019), Anquan Boldin (7 in 2005) & Travis Kelce (7 in 2020),” Twentyman tweeted.

While there might be some question as to whether or not St. Brown can produce enough to be a top wideout, this stat could help to calm some of those worries. A player that sees this many passes and catches a good percentage of them is almost always good enough to be considered a lock to put up solid numbers.

All eyes will be on St. Brown to see if he can find a way to make this happen in the first game. No doubt Philadelphia’s defense will be locked-in trying to stop it. It gives Lions fans yet another reason to be excited about the start of a new season.

St. Brown’s Rookie Stats & Highlights

After many folks didn’t know what to expect from St. Brown as a rookie, the wideout made big moves late last season to ensure a solid finish. St. Brown came into his career in the NFL a fourth-round pick out of USC with 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. That production took some time to translate to the league given the fact St. Brown had just 43 yards through three weeks, and didn’t collect his first touchdown until Week 12.

Once the big plays started coming near the middle of the season, however, they didn’t slow down. Here’s a look at St. Brown’s rookie season work with the Lions:

Play

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

Putting up 90 receptions, 912 yards and 5 touchdowns was very impressive for St. Brown, no matter whether he was a rookie or not. Those numbers give hope to the Lions having found a major playmaker for their offensive future.

St. Brown Could Become Top Wideout With Breakout

Many folks have wondered if St. Brown can be a true top wideout or if he is merely a player that is capable of doing some nice things on field, but isn’t anywhere near the level of a top threat. The reason? St. Brown isn’t exactly the biggest deep threat on the roster and is not a vertical player. He operates mostly in the slot and is much better underneath, which may not allow him to put up the kind of stats that help him to look like a true top wide receiver production wise.

Even though that’s the case, the Lions could still give a lot of looks toward St. Brown for the future in the offense, which could give him plenty of chances to make major plays for the team. He could continue to show what makes him an elite option on the field in a big way, which is what many see him doing this year in Detroit.

Should St. Brown claim this impressive stat, there would be no doubting him whatsoever as a serious future threat to make a huge impact on the game.

