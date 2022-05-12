Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Improvement Goal for This Offseason

On the surface, it doesn’t seem as if there is much that Amon-Ra St. Brown would have to improve before a new season, but the young wideout understands there is no shortcut to success in the NFL.

As a result, he knows he will constantly be called upon to re-invent himself and continue his development. The league waits for nobody, even a rookie who impressed en-route to being one of the most explosive new talents late in the season. So, St. Brown already has a plan for his own development moving forward with the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, May 11, St. Brown was asked about what he thinks is next for his development and what he is working on during the offseason. As he explained, rather than the physical end, he is devoting more time to studying and improving his approach in the classroom to learn and apply those lessons on the field quickly.

“One of the areas definitely is just understanding defenses. Obviously, the game’s a little faster in the NFL, but going into my second year, I think I have enough experience to have seen some things and I just want to be able to to recognize defenses quicker, be able to know what I’m doing before it even happens, so little things like that that,” St. Brown told the media.

According to St. Brown, a big way he wants to get that done is to continue to focus on the mind first and foremost. As he explained, it’s a big way he believes he can continue to take the needed steps forward for the Lions early in his career.

“Some players might overlook (mentality), because they’re so worried about the physical part of the game but I think it’s so mental. So, just understanding defenses, looking at defenses, talking to coaches other players. Just understanding the game more,” St. Brown said.

Mind and body, St. Brown looks to come together in a complete package for the Lions this season. Nobody would be surprised if that was the case when all is said and done given the wideout’s thoughtful responses and ideas about improvements to an already very solid game.

St. Brown Loves Depth of Lions’ Wide Receivers

No matter what improvements he makes to his own game, there are strength in numbers in the NFL, especially at wide receiver. St. Brown understands that there will be plenty of help for him in terms of the wideout group in Detroit this year, and he loves that every player brings something a bit different to the mix. Specifically, he thinks that every player can chip in differently to help the team be more dangerous on the field.

“I like them. I think we’re a very diverse group. We can do a lot of different things. We all each bring different qualities to the table,” St. Brown told the media of the group. “I think it’s just going to help us in the long run. You got Josh (Reynolds) long body, go up and get it. DJ (Chark) long strike, can run. We just added Jameson Williams, obviously a speed guy can take the top off. Me, Kalif (Raymond), Quintez (Cephus).I mean we have so many different guys. (D’Andre) Swift, even our running backs, our tight end T.J. (Hockenson) can catch. I think we got so many weapons now. I’m excited to see what what Ben (Johnson) does with all of us specifically.”

Detroit added plenty of pieces this offseason, and in addition to the guys they have, the Lions have the makings of one of the more solid groups in the NFL that few people are talking about. While Williams may take time to adjust, the Lions have bonafide producers everywhere else. That figures to serve them well offensively, and could make the team very dangerous overall this year.

St. Brown Enjoyed Historic Finish to 2021-22 Season

St. Brown left no doubt about his future with the performance in the season-finale against the Packers. The rookie not only shattered Roy Williams’ franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a first-year player in the game, he also find a way into the end zone and collected 109 yards on the day. In addition to the touchdown, St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the afternoon for the Lions catching and running with the ball.

St. Brown was on literal fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

If he is able to apply lessons and get even better, that will be big for his future with the team. Safe to say that is what St. Brown has been focusing on this offseason in order to improve.

