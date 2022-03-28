Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 2022 Ranking Against Rookie Wideout Class Revealed

The Detroit Lions have a special player in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a guy who will be able to do plenty of good things in the league when he gets his career off the ground.

In 2021, St. Brown came on late in the season to impress, and might look like one of the best young wideouts in his draft class now after he could have been lost in the shuffle earlier on. But what does that look like for St. Brown in terms of how he stacks up against his competition?

According to a new Pro Football Focus rating, St. Brown still has a ways to go until he can be considered one of the better young players in his class. Coming into the 2022 season, PFF Fantasy has ranked St. Brown the fourth-overall wideout in this draft class behind the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Elijah Moore. St. Brown does place ahead of DeVonta Smith on the list.

Ranking the 2nd-year WRs ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Ob1mtpLBNT — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 26, 2022

Overall, this comparison feels fair given how much time it took St. Brown to emerge, but it does feel like this rating is sleeping on his talent a bit overall. St. Brown showed late in the year he can take over games on his own, which has to put him high on watch lists for top wideouts.

Regardless, this will just be fuel for St. Brown to show the rest of the league what he can do on the field this coming season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff Working Out in California

Clearly, Amon-Ra St. Brown is motivated to get himself higher on this list and others next year. Near the end of the year, the lightbulb went off for St. Brown, who looked like one of the top rookie wideouts in his class. His development was due to the chemistry he developed with his quarterback, and now that is going to continue this offseason.

Already, Jared Goff and St. Brown are setting out to keep that continuity going. In California, photos recently surfaced of Goff and St. Brown getting a work out in together. Chris Burke of The Athletic peeped the duo putting in time on Instagram and shared a look at what was going on:

Looks like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are putting in some offseason work together at 3DQB, Goff’s usual Huntington Beach training spot. pic.twitter.com/BJMXvAirpz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 23, 2022

The photos show Goff and St. Brown sweating it out and working hard ahead of a new season to continue to remain on the same page. Obviously, this is great news for the Lions considering how important both players are for the team in 2022. Seeing the work ethic of both to improve should represent a big win for Lions fans as they get fired up for the new season to start next year.

St. Brown’s 2021 Finish Served Notice to NFL

Down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





Play



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

While he might be lost in the shuffle behind a few other rookie players, his situation still bears watching for fans in football.

