Top Draft Pick Cited as Lions Top Sleeper for This Season

This offseason, the Detroit Lions focused on adding to their wideout group, and one of the players they brought into the mix might make a case to be a star very quickly

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown came to the team this offseason and has wasted little time making his mark in terms of a player who could surprise in his first few months on the job. That, combined with the spot he will play in Detroit, makes him a player who could figure as a major sleeper this season.

As Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport explained, St. Brown is going to have his chances to impact the game from the jump, which could mean that he gets a shot to show what he can do in a big way this season.

He said:

“The Detroit Lions are in the opening stages of a ground-up rebuild. There’s a new quarterback in the Motor City in Jared Goff. The wide receiver corps was rocked by the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency. The team signed veterans Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, but those players aren’t world-beaters, creating an ideal situation for a rookie wideout. The proverbial door is wide open for St. Brown to make a major dent as a rookie. All he has to do is run through it.”

From day one, the chance for St. Brown to make an impact on the roster is a good one given the team’s needs at wideout and what they lost. Already, he has come to Detroit intent on working hard and making an impact. If he’s able to do that, chances are he won’t be a sleeper for very long.

St. Brown Already Hungry and Motivated

St. Brown figures to have a huge chance to come to the Lions and play a huge role for the team given the fact that Detroit has major holes in their wideout group. Even such, he could be expected not to let that go to his head whatsoever as he makes his transition to the league.

After St. Brown was selected, he hopped on Twitter and explained that he isn’t about to start taking things for granted, and the time for work begins now.

One common thread between the players the Lions have taken? All of them embody what Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company talk about when they say they want all their players on the team to truthfully love the game inside and out. That starts with a respect for the game, and to see the rookies sharing this early bodes well for the culture the team is building.

Hard working and humble, St. Brown has as good a shot as any wideout to make a huge rookie impact. If he does, it will be due to this mindset first and foremost.

St. Brown’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. During his career with the Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

St. Brown will never have to be a bodybuilder like his father was, but if he can come in with speed and strength and give Detroit’s wideout group a boost, that would be a big development for the team’s offense given what they have lost this offseason.

