Amon-Ra St. Brown Elevates Brotherly Trash Talk Ahead of Lions-Bears

The Detroit Lions have a few brotherly connections already on the team, but come Week 10, they will have a pair of rivals set to square off against each other.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown have not linked up on the same team as of yet. In both cases, the other St. Brown has been on a bitter side of a rivalry for Detroit fans. Last year, Equanimeous played for Green Bay, and now he suits up for Chicago.

Once again, the duo will be on opposite sides this week, and already, the light smack talk has begun between the sides. Speaking to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, Amon-Ra admitted that he’s already been giving it to his big brother and letting him know who would win after being told the opposite.

#Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will face big bro, Equanimeous, for the 3rd time Sunday. Their parents will have split jerseys of the Bears/Lions. “He gave me a little score prediction," Amon-Ra said. "I told him, ‘we’re gonna beat them’ so we’ll see at the end of the game.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 9, 2022

A little friendly trash talk between brothers is certainly acceptable, and it would certainly be interesting to know what was on the line between the sides. Perhaps a dinner wager, perhaps more is at stake for the duo this weekend.

Safe to say it will be interesting to say the least to see how things play out for the St. Browns and the Lions and Bears this weekend, and what is said after the game as a result.

St. Brown Battles Have Been Intense Thus Far

So far, it’s been a draw between the sides when the family feud squares off on the field. Last year, Equanimeous had the upper hand in the win column after the first matchup of the teams on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.

During that game, Amon-Ra got the better of the head-to-head stats, managing 18 yards on three receptions, while his brother managed just a single target. In the final game of the season, the Lions roared back for a win, with Amon-Ra having a much bigger impact. He went for 109 yards and a score in the game. Here’s a look at the duo’s jersey swap:

Brothers swapping jerseys: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown postgame Brothers swapping jerseys: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown after their first NFL meeting 2022-01-09T21:36:13Z

This time, who will get the upper hand and break the tie? It’s safe to say that Amon-Ra will be very motivated to have a shot at some bragging rights when all is said and done, and should find a way to put some big plays on the board to help his offense.

St. Brown Eying Better Week 10 Performance

In terms of his own game, St. Brown is still coming back after being down with an ankle injury at times this year. Even in spite of that, he has managed to look like a difference maker for the Lions.

In Week 9, St. Brown didn’t have the biggest impact, posting 55 yards on four receptions. Even though he had less than half his total from the final game against Green Bay last year, the effort still classified him as Detroit’s leading receiver on the day. He’s also proven to be a welcome return for the offense.

During the last three weeks, St. Brown has posted a total of 128 receiving yards as he comes back to health. Ever the motivated player, it’s safe to say he will have a little extra juice attached to this matchup.