Amon-Ra St. Brown Smashes Record for Young NFL Wideouts in Victory

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a dynamo early in his career for the Detroit Lions, and in no way is that more evident than what he was able to do in Week 10.

St. Brown, who was facing off against his brother, needed to have a modest day of work to make a statement about where his career was going. In the end, he ended up shattering that mark.

As ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, St. Brown needed only seven catches to reach 136 for his career, which would put him inside the top 10 for most catches in his first 25 games in the league.

Today will mark the 25th game of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's career. With 7 catches, St. Brown would reach 136 for his career, putting him inside the Top 10 of NFL history for most catches in his first 25 games. pic.twitter.com/fCouBVhzHZ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

“Today will mark the 25th game of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s career. With 7 catches, St. Brown would reach 136 for his career, putting him inside the Top 10 of NFL history for most catches in his first 25 games,” Yates tweeted before the game.

Instead of seven catches, St. Brown went for 10 and a solid 119 yards on the day. While he did not score, he set the Lions offense up multiple times and looks like an easy force in the game.

St. Brown looks to have one of the brightest futures of any young wideout in the league. Games and stats like this only serve to prove that more in the end, and it’s another historical footnote for the wideout to hang his hat on early in his career.

Dan Campbell: St. Brown Was Motivated for Bears

Perhaps given the presence of his brother on the other side, St. Brown was very excited for the matchup and had a special look in his eye according to his coach.

As Campbell said, not only is the wideout feeling better, but he’s also feeling motivated to make some big plays, and that drove the team to continue to feed him during crunch time.

"Without him speaking, you could tell he wanted the ball"@amonra_stbrown pic.twitter.com/8Nj2P9NWF8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2022

“You know how we feel about St. Brown, he’s a guy who’s highly productive for us. He’s feeling better too. Every week, he’s staring to feel better. Without him speaking, you could tell he wanted the ball. Just the nature of the way he’s playing, he’s coming off big plays and it’s hard to not continue to feed him the ball. That’s a credit to him.” Campbell said afterward.

St. Brown’s motivation to push through no matter what might be the biggest reason he might be a force for the future with the team.

St. Brown Praises Teammates for Offense

While St. Brown produced most of the day for the Lions to set his own records, he was also very conscious of what his teammates were able to do on the afternoon.

Speaking after the game, St. Brown talked about where his teammates were at and how proud he was to be able to execute with them on the field. As he said, they were able to step up in a big way and were aided a lot by Chicago’s lack of dicipline.

Play

Postgame media availability | Lions at Bears Hear from select Lions players following the Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. 0:00 – 1:29 – WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 1:30 – 4:05 – DL Aidan Hutchinson 4:06 – 7:44 – RB Jamaal Williams 7:45 – 10:12 – LB Alex Anzalone Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date… 2022-11-14T01:38:24Z

“We had a few flags, I think a few penalties that helped us out. Any time you get 15 yard penalties, 10 yard penalties, move the ball (it) definitely helps out. I think they kicked the ball out of bounds too, started at the 40-yard line so little things like that that got us going. Then towards the end, those those key critical plays that we had. (Tom Kennedy) had a huge huge play, Kalif (Raymond) had a huge play, so hats off to all those guys,” he said.

Without St. Brown’s big output, the Lions may not have enjoyed the kind of day they did on offense. Still, as the wideout knows, without some of his teammates playing a big role, the team may not have been able to enjoy the win in the end.

Credit to St. Brown for noticing that, even as he had another big day which simply proves he is on his way to stardom in the league.