Anthony Lynn Likes Jared Goff’s Command, Speedy Lions’ Wideouts

Installing a new offensive system can prove to be a difficult endeavor, but the Detroit Lions seem to have adjusted well to Anthony Lynn’s vision for the team moving forward into 2021.

Lynn came to Detroit with the understanding that his attack would be predicated on a solid offensive line as well as a good running game. But what about passing the ball? Would the Lions be able to get that done, especially with Jared Goff taking over?

“All we’ve been doing is passing the ball. We’ve been doing this back in OTA’s. I’ve seen plenty of deep balls down the field. I know Jared (Goff) has a very talented arm, but on the field, I like some of the decisions that he is making. He is taking what the defense gives him. That’s what good quarterbacks do. They’ll just take what you give them and then they’ll go over the top when they’re supposed to,” Lynn explained.

Offensively, Lynn admits that what he has seen out of Goff so far mimics what he would expect his offense to look like as a whole in Detroit.

“That’s kind of the way I see us operating. We’re going to have to run the football obviously and keep people honest that way, but we don’t want to be one-dimensional. We want to be balanced, we want to be both, and we got to take those calculated shots,” he said.

Thus far, the Lions could have a perfect player helping them to do that in Goff, and the right man dialing up the plays in Lynn.

Anthony Lynn Impressed With Speed at Wide Receiver

If establishing the run is going to be a key for the Lions as well as taking calculated deep shots with the passing game, is the team going to have enough to get the job done in terms of beating opposing defensive backfields? According to Lynn, the answer to that question could be yes thanks mostly to some of the speed that has been flashed early on in camp by some of Detroit’s newcomers at wideout.

“I like some of these young guys so far, Kalif (Raymond), Amon-Ra (St. Brown), Victor (Bolden). These guys got speed that can get down the field. With good run action, I think we can get behind some people,” Lynn said.

Raymond has opened eyes with some of his early work in camp, and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp already loves what he sees from Bolden in terms of speed and a potential return role. That could combine to make that pair of players fairly dangerous within Detroit’s new-look offense once it gets going.

Many wonder if the Lions will have enough at wide receiver to compete in 2021, but it’s clear that Lynn believes some of the players already on the roster will hold a key to the plan coming together.

Lynn Believes Building More Depth Key for Lions’ Offense

A significant question for the rest of camp and preseason is depth on the offensive side of the ball. That’s true not just at running back, but along the offensive line as well. According to Lynn, while he likes what the Lions have in terms of starters, seeing who comes up behind those players and distinguishes themselves will be just as important.

“I think it’s really good (depth) with (D’Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams), I like those two. We need to build some depth behind them. I think (Jermar) Jefferson’s stepping up. But we’ll see. We got a long way to go. We got three preseason games and we’re looking for some other young backs to step up,” Lynn said. “I like the offensive line where we’re at, but we do need to build some depth behind the first five. That’s important.”

While that depth may already be on the roster in terms of the offensive line, the chance could exist for the Lions to add another running back to the stable. Watching and seeing how Jefferson and others react come the preseason will be significant with this quote from Lynn in mind.

