Antwaan Randle El Builds up Unexpected Lions Wideout for 2022 Role

The Detroit Lions have some heavy lifting to do this offseason as it relates to the wide receiver position, but the good news is the team has plenty of options for fixes.

Not only is the impending free agency class loaded, but the Lions figure to be potential players at the position in the 2022 NFL draft as well. All of that combined with some of the players the team already has on the roster would seem to make for a major change at the position.

While the Lions are sure to make some additions from the outside, their position coach Antwaan Randle El seems to believe in one particular member of the team in wideout Trinity Benson. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl, Randle El discussed some of the offseason plans with those assembled, admitting he sees a few draft picks and free agents being needed. Beyond that, though, the coach also seemed intrigued by young wideout Trinity Benson.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out, Benson’s name was brought up by Randle El in media sessions as it relates to a player who has potential for the future.

Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El chatted with us this morning. Said he'd like to see the team add two WR in the draft and another in FA. Team still lacks a go-to option at the X. Also continues to hype up Trinity Benson's potential. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 3, 2022

Benson was a late addition to the team via a trade with Denver just before the season began, and while he was a camp standout elsewhere, it took time for him to adjust to a new situation with the Lions. Benson didn’t do much in terms of the statistics last year, putting up only 10 receptions for 103 yards with no touchdowns. He played in just eight games with two starts.

Nevertheless, the fact that Randle El is talking about Benson now seems to indicate he will be given a big shot to make the roster this year. It’s more than possible that Benson wasn’t completely comfortable on the field and learning a new offense abruptly, and simply needed more time to adjust. He’ll have a chance to prove that in a big way.

Whether or not that turns out to be the case will be ironed out later on in 2022.

Lions’ Wide Receiver Spot Primed for Major Overhaul

The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the wideout spot, which was part of the reason the team had to gamble on an underrated player like Benson in the first place. That seemed to hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. Quintez Cephus should be coming back feeling better off injury. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Both should come back. Add in the development of Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop.

Benson’s Stats and Highlights

Benson is a potential small-school sleeper for the future given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma. During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced as a player. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020. After being traded to the Lions in 2021, he saw a new opportunity with a team that needed help, but only managed 103 yards on 10 receptions.

While Benson hasn’t played a consistent role for a team, the Lions are clearly intrigued by his potential for the future and don’t plan to give up on him. For this reason, count on Benson being a part of the mix for the team moving forward.

