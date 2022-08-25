Lions Backup Quarterbacks Issued Final Challenge by Dan Campbell

Time is running short for the Detroit Lions cast of backup quarterbacks to impress the team, and Dan Campbell seems to know this.

The coach might be running out of patience for the competition, and heading into the Week 3 preseason finale, he made that clear with a comment when asked about where things stand for the team.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 25, Campbell discussed the quarterback situation and as he said, the combatants need to make something happen soon.

An update on the backup quarterback competition pic.twitter.com/0nQezjP0Fd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2022

“I think what we need is, we need somebody to really take the reigns here. Somebody needs to step up out of the two,” Campbell said. “I thought they both progressed last week. Somebody needs to step up and run this offense, play efficient, play smart, take care of the football, get us the first downs and when we get down to the red zone, score touchdowns for us.”

Additionally, Campbell admitted he wouldn’t discount the possibility of making an addition to the quarterback room if there is someone on the market in the days ahead that catches the team’s eye.

Dan Campbell said "somebody needs to step up" between David Blough and Tim Boyle for the backup QB job. Boyle likely to start Sunday in Pittsburgh. He also hasn't ruled out bringing in a QB if the right guy fits with Lions having the No. 2 waiver claim position. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2022

The comments could be a sign that the gauntlet has effectively been laid down for the Lions at quarterback. This weekend, the team needs to see some improved play at the spot as the team closes out the preseason.

As Campbell puts it, the players have to find a way to step up.

No Leader Within Lions QB Battle Yet

Speaking to the media again including Twentyman on Monday, August 22, Campbell said that the duo remains “neck and neck” in the battle at this point in time.

Campbell said the backup QB job between David Blough and Tim Boyle is neck and neck heading into final preseason game. Still deciding who will play with starters in Pittsburgh with Goff not playing. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 22, 2022

The fact that neither player has distinguished themselves at this point is a bit concerning for Detroit. The Lions likely wanted to have a clear-cut leader for the role, but neither seem to have run away with things.

Campbell, of course, isn’t going to be too public when it relates to his team. Even such, the admission that the pair is still locked in a battle is notable. Typically honest, Campbell likely provided the biggest hint that the Lions aren’t completely sold on either player yet.

A bit more clarity could be set to surface in the coming days, however.

Lions Quarterbacks Having Average Camp

This past weekend, it was an important game for both Blough and Boyle. Once again, neither distinguished himself in a huge way at quarterback with average days on the field, which could lead to Campbell’s comments.

Blough played the first half and would finish 16-22 for 76 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Boyle would finish with 99 yards on 12-15 passing with 1 touchdown. While it might seem as if Boyle played better, the play of both players is simply average at best. The Lions may want to consider dealing a late pick or a bubble player for a better backup option to help the team.

Even such, the Lions are going to continue to see what they have to work with. If Campbell is to be believed, time could be running out for a leader to emerge.

