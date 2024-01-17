Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Claps Back at Dig From Lions’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson worked furiously in his rehab process to return for a Detroit Lions playoff run. But he may not have studied a lot of game film during his rehab.

At least that’s what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield argued when he responded to Gardner-Johnson’s dig.

“I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage,” Mayfield told reporters, via FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “We love Russell, but Russell hasn’t played a snap all year for us.

“[Gardner-Johnson] must be going off the preseason stuff the media was talking about but, he didn’t play in our first game, so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player. He has been for a while. He’s been an impactful guy on every team he’s been on so he’s a good player but he’s got to do a little bit more film study.”

Baker Mayfield responds to Lions’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson saying “if you gave that Tampa group a good quarterback” about Bucs receivers: pic.twitter.com/cZtkFn7xN9 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2024

Mayfield’s message to Gardner-Johnson to study more film was in response to the safety’s original comment about the Tampa Bay passing game.

“If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that’s a great group,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters, via The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “Evans, Godwin, (Russell) Gage, that’s a great group. I played against them for real.”