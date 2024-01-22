Hi, Subscriber

Baker Mayfield Speaks Out on Lions Fans

Preparation for the NFC divisional round included a little trash talk from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. But after the Detroit Lions won the playoff matchup, 31-23, Mayfield delivered nothing but respect for his opponent.

In particular, Mayfield raved about the Lions fans at Ford Field.

“Yeah, this is a great atmosphere,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “You can tell this city has had a lot of pent-up emotion and been waiting a long time for this. I can’t say that I exactly went through it in Cleveland when we went and made our playoff run because it was the Covid year. But this place, they’ve earned that. Dan Campbell’s done a hell of a job turning this thing around.

“I’m happy for Jared (Goff), and they have a lot of good players, so they play hard. You can tell, this city they play for each other, and so it was a great atmosphere. They got the best of us.”

The Ford Field crowd was electric for the second week in a row during the NFC divisional round. While the Buccaneers only committed 1 offensive penalty, Tampa Bay made several mistakes in blocking assignments, which led to 4 Lions sacks.

The loud noise could have contributed to those missed blocking assignments.

