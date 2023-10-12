Speaking to reporters this week, Mayfield compared his own resurgence with the Buccaneers to Goff’s successful shift to the Lions.

“Coming from somebody that needed a fresh start as well, Jared’s a stud,” Mayfield said, via USA Today’s LionsWire. “I think he’s playing really well. You can tell his leadership —. all the things why he got chosen so high. He’s truly showing that now. Not every fit is perfect, and for him, I think, you see his confidence grow.”

Mayfield shared more praise for Goff’s game as well, saying the Lions quarterback has all the right tools to be a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. He pointed out Goff’s ability to run play-action passes and fakes, saying the Lions quarterback is “really, really good at that.”

“He’s got all the tools you want. Tall guy, got a good arm. Really, really smart,” Mayfield said.