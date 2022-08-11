Barry Sanders Calls out Lions Weapon: ‘We’re Expecting the Big Year’

The Detroit Lions have a chance at an exciting season in 2022, and if that is to be the case, the team has to get big performances from plenty of players.

Perhaps the most important player can be found on the offensive side of the ball in running back D’Andre Swift. The Lions need Swift to grind out yards, and become a star in the backfield. It seems Swift has some big faith to start the year.

Former Detroit star Barry Sanders has all-eyes on Swift in 2022, something he explained to NFL Network and analyst Shaun O’Hara. In town to visit Lions camp, O’Hara interviewed Sanders and spoke to him about not only his own career, but this year’s Lions.

As Sanders said, he has big expectations for Swift this year, and will be keeping close tabs on him as a result.

“I think he’s certainly one of those guys that going into this season, man he should have a big year and we’re expecting the big year from (him),” Sanders said. “I mean you just look at his progression, ball out of the backfield and using his quickness and speed and his ability in open field. So yeah, I definitely have my eye on D’Andre.”

Sanders thinks it’s go time for Swift, and that vote of confidence could be huge for the running back. He wants to chase down an impactful year, and it’s clear that Sanders has faith in him to do so.

Swift Loves Hearing Praise From Sanders

Hearing you’re one of Sanders’ top dogs for the 2022 season has to be a good feeling for a player. After Sanders was interviewed, Swift talked to O’Hara, who asked him about being picked out by Sanders.

As he said, it’s a good feeling for a player who grew up idolizing Sanders, and his praise means the world to him personally and professionally.

“I mean, (the praise means) a lot, especially coming from a guy like that. My favorite running back growing up. You’re a legend, so anything you got to say positive about me, (it) means a lot. It’s always great to hear a legend like that talking about your game,” Swift told O’Hara.

Detroit’s ground game hasn’t been consistent since Sanders roamed the sidelines, but that’s got a chance to change with Swift. He brings the right mentality to the field, and the Lions can get much better.

Sanders’ words could give him a good boost.

Sanders Believes in Lions’ 2022 Turnaround

It’s not just Swift that Sanders has high expectations for. The same can be said for the Lions team as a whole.

Sanders can be counted amongst those who likes what he sees for the Lions ahead of a new year. Sanders spoke with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard ahead of the new season, and admitted he is very hopeful the team will turn things around. In fact, Sanders thinks the team could double their win total in 2022.

#Lions great Barry Sanders tells ESPN he is feeling "excitement” and “anticipation” around this year’s team. Sanders calls it “one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history” and feels confident they could “definitely” double their win total from the past season of 3-13-1. pic.twitter.com/PRzpGeQ6a2 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 28, 2022

“Lions great Barry Sanders tells ESPN he is feeling ‘excitement’ and ‘anticipation’ around this year’s team. Sanders calls it ‘one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history’ and feels confident they could ‘definitely’ double their win total from the past season of 3-13-1,” Woodyard tweeted.

Obviously, given some of the offseason storylines for the team, Sanders is hardly the only one feeling the hype. The fact he seems so confident in a turnaround is notable, however. Sanders spends time around the team and understands what is going on, so his words might hold a little extra weight as it relates to this matter.

With Swift leading the way, the Lions might well have a chance to enjoy a much better year.

