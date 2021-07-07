Barry Sanders Pushes EA Sports for Awesome Lions’ Madden Cover

Barry Sanders has already been on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden video game series once before, but the runner has revealed a brand new suggestion for the series, and it’s one that Detroit Lions fans should love.

Like the rest of the world, Sanders saw the new ‘Madden 22 MVP Edition’ emerge earlier this summer, and when a fan found a photo on the internet and doctored it up, Sanders decided to let EA Sports know that it would be nice to see it in the future.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at the photo:

Johnson was on the cover back in 2013 while Sanders cracked it in 2014, so it was a back-to-back love fest for Detroit in terms of the game. Obviously, it’s not wise to expect EA Sports to do something like this with the Lions short of them getting another star on their roster in short-order, but it’s always cool to see Sanders representing for the fanbase like he does.

Sales of this edition of the game would be at an all-time high in Detroit.

Sanders, Calvin Johnson Connected on Twitter

Where did the picture come from? Last week, both Johnson as well as Sanders connected when they were involved in Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour stop. Both former Lions legends got together at the event and connected, which spurred Johnson to take this photo and say connecting with Sanders always provides him with some words of wisdom he will never take for granted.

Sanders responded and said he always feels as if he learns more from Johnson when the duo get together and talk.

Really? I always feel like I learn more from you – Hopefully we can find some time to tee it up before Canton! Congrats again to your and your whole family – we are excited to welcome you to the @ProFootballHOF — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 7, 2021

Both athletes are humble to the end, and the Lions have to feel amazed to have both in the family.

Sanders Forever a Lions Legend

Since a rocky breakup after his retirement in 1999, Sanders has patched things up with the Lions and has become engaged in their alumni group. He also makes several visits a year to games the team is playing in, and was recently named to Detroit’s All-Century team, which is a major feather in his cap given what he was able to do as a team leader and a dominating force in the franchise.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what has been happening with Johnson up until recently.

One thing the duo can agree on is their mutual admiration for each other over their shared experiences in the NFL with the Lions. As always, it’s fun to see Sanders engaging the fanbase on Twitter as well as providing some ideas for some new video game covers.

Even though this cover isn’t likely to happen, it’s fun for Lions fans to ponder such an awesome connection.

READ NEXT: Lions Biggest Remaining Roster Weakness Cited