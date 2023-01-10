Lions’ Key Assistants Generating Major Buzz for Head Coach Interviews

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a solid bounce-back season in 2022-23, and as a result, a few of their coordinators are generating love as head coaching candidates.

Not surprisingly, after presiding over an offense that was top five most of the season, Ben Johnson is seeing most of the love in terms of vacant positions. Of the five openings, Johnson’s name is on the list for three. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also appears on the list for an opening.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter revealed that that the Indianapolis Colts were eying both Johnson and Glenn for head coaching interviews in the coming days.

Colts submitted requests to the Lions to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2023

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network added a pair of names to that list in the form of the Houston Texans as well as the Carolina Panthers, each of whom have openings this offseason as well.

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. The #Texans and #Colts put in requests for Johnson, too. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

Of the two, it makes the most sense that Johnson would be in demand given his work with Detroit’s offense. The Lions put together a season in which they were fourth in total offense and put up 6,460 yards and 453 points.

Glenn has been seen as a potential rising star in the past, but his inclusion this season is interesting. Detroit’s defense was not nearly as consistent as their offense during the year, and finished dead last in the NFL at 32nd overall having given up 6,670 total yards.

In the coming days, fans will have to watch and see how the process evolves. For now, there seems to be plenty of play for Detroit’s trusted staff.

Johnson’s Coaching Biography

If Johnson wasn’t a name that is well-known for NFL fans prior to this season, that is hardly a surprise. He had flown under the radar before leading Detroit to a top 10 offensive ranking most of the 2022 season.

The tight ends coach has been in the background for a while now while putting together his career, but looking beyond that, nobody can deny the experience he has piled up thus far whatsoever. Johnson got his start in the league in 2012 with Miami as a offensive assistant after playing quarterback in college for North Carolina.

During 2013-15 Johnson was Miami’s assistant quarterback coach. When 2015 came, he was promoted to tight ends coach during the season. From 2016-2017, Johnson was an assistant wideout coach where he helped Jarvis Landry become an elite wideout given 22 total scores in his career there. In 2018 before he departed, Albert Wilson was mentored for success as well with four touchdowns, which remains his career high.

Johnson joined the Lions in 2020 under Matt Patricia and immediately helped T.J. Hockenson with his development. During the 2021 season, he was given more influence over the team’s offense and helped Campbell with game planning and schematics. That allowed him the chance to call more plays on the field and take the reigns.

Now that Johnson is an offensive coordinator, he’s showing his stuff. Seven times this season the Lions eclipsed 30 points in a game, and the offense has hardly been the reason for the team’s struggles, even in some of their closer games or blowout losses.

All of this could culminate in a big promotion for Johnson when all is said and done, especially given the amount of teams that are looking into him..

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 50, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. He’s been the Detroit defensive coordinator for a pair of seasons under Dan Campbell.

After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:

Play

After being an elite player, Glenn is now taking on the look of one of the best young coaches in the game. Along with Johnson, he could be in demand for a head coaching job this season.