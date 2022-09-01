Lions Offensive Coordinator Applauded for Work: ‘He’s Been Everything’

When the 2022 season begins in just about a week, the Detroit Lions will be breaking in a brand new offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson.

Up to this point, fans might not know a lot about Johnson, but his offense has been doing well thus far this year, and that’s something which has been seen all along according to those in the know.

One of those people is Brad Holmes, Detroit’s general manager. Speaking on Thursday, September 1, Holmes was asked about Johnson, and as he said, he has a long history of impressing within the building.

“He’s been everything that I would have expected." Brad Holmes on Ben Johnson pic.twitter.com/u0rci07b1X — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 1, 2022

“I would say, when I first got here and he was coaching tight ends, hearing his command in that room, how he related to the players. Then you started getting into our collaborative meetings about personnel, with the draft and free agency, and (he) really has an eye for talent. He really knows how to evaluate. With all that, and then when we made the switch last year. Dan can’t rave about him enough,” Holmes told the media.

As a result of that, Holmes admits that when he heard about the promotion, he was very excited. As he’s seen him work, he only feels that to be more of the case.

“When he got his opportunity, I was all-in. I was jacked for him. He’s been everything I would have expected and I think it’s a great marriage between him and (Jared) Goff, and I think you guys can see the results so far that he’s had,” he said.

To hear the top boss offer such praise is significant for Johnson. It points to the fact that the Lions have a united front and a coach they believe in. That’s great news for the 2022 season.

Johnson Picking up Consistent Praise for Lions

To hear that Johnson is getting cheered at this point is not a surprise for folks who pay attention to the Lions. It’s been a reoccurring theme of the offseason for quite some time.

Detroit center Frank Ragnow called Johnson “brilliant” this offseason, and wideout DJ Chark admitted that he has been impressed with some of the offensive concepts he has seen thus far. Additionally, Jared Goff and Johnson seem to have a winning relationship.

During the preseason, Detroit’s offense hasn’t exploded, but they also have not operated with the first team much of the time. The one drive where the Lions had the full unit in, the offense marched down the field and scored against Atlanta, showcasing their potential.

Add it up and it seems as if the excitement is very high for Johnson’s first season calling plays in Detroit.

Johnson’s Coaching Resume

Right now, Johnson isn’t a name that is well-known for Lions fans, which is hardly a surprise, but he’s soon to be when the season gets off the ground.

The tight ends coach has been in the background for a while now while putting together his career, but nobody can deny the experience he has piled up. Johnson got his start in the league in 2012 with Miami as a offensive assistant after playing quarterback in college for North Carolina. During 2013-15 Johnson was Miami’s assistant quarterback coach. When 2015 came, he was promoted to tight ends coach during the season.

From 2016-2017, Johnson was an assistant wideout coach where he helped Jarvis Landry become an elite wideout given 22 total scores in his career there. In 2018 before he departed, Albert Wilson was mentored for success as well with four touchdowns, which remains his career high.

Johnson joined the Lions in 2020 under Matt Patricia and immediately helped T.J. Hockenson with his development. This past season, he was given more influence over the team’s offense and helped Campbell with game planning and schematics down the stretch. Now that Johnson has been promoted, he is clearly putting a big imprint on what the Lions will do in 2022.

As Holmes admits, that could be great news given how impressive Johnson has been in his short time with the team. This promotion could be just what he needs to become a household name.

