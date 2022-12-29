Insider Explains Why Lions Might Struggle to Retain Ben Johnson as OC

The Detroit Lions have a few more games left this season, and remaining in contention is hardly the only way things are different this year.

In addition to that feat, the team also has one of their coaches likely to be considered for other jobs, which has been a rarity for the team. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has already been seen as a top coach in this cycle, and in the end, he could be so in demand that the Lions cannot hang onto him.

Heavy.com insider Matt Lombardo recently called Johnson one of the three best fits for the Denver Broncos opening. As he said, his work with the Detroit offense is a big reason he should be high on that list.

Specifically, though, Johnson’s strengths may translate to plenty of other openings across the league as well, which Lombardo went on to point out in the piece. Johnson’s ability to scheme a solid ground game and have success with plenty of different underrated players could point to his viability as a candidate according to the insider.

“Johnson’s ability to maximize the talent he’s been given, while crafting old school gap-oriented running game that has gashed opponents all season long will make him a popular name in front offices around the league. The question might become whether (Russell) Wilson is the most attractive quarterback of any of the franchises seeking a new head coach this offseason,” Lombardo wrote.

Seeing what Johnson has done to the Lions might help others to be very interested in him as a candidate for their own openings. Whether it’s Denver or somewhere else, the Lions could be poised to have a lot of competition for Johnson, who is a hot name.

In the end, it will be Johnson’s decision whether to leave this offseason or not. He’s already deferred those conversations for another day.

Whenever the Detroit season ends, Johnson is likely to be high on the list of plenty of teams. That could make him a hard coach to retain providing he gets an offer he cannot refuse.

Johnson’s Lions’ Offense Still Dominant

As Lombardo points out, the Detroit offense has excelled this year and has been consistent, which is due in part to the work Johnson has done with the group.

This season, the Detroit offense has been able to keep the team in games if not win plenty of them on its own. That’s a major credit to Johnson, who is calling the shots for the team as the coordinator.

Through Week 16, the Detroit offense is rated fourth overall in the NFL. They’ve put up a total of 5,633 yards and are averaging 375.5 yards per-game so far this season, which is a very big total for a team that scuffled much of the 2021 season.

In terms of the pass, Johnson has Detroit eighth overall in the league, putting up 254.9 passing yards a game. They have 26 touchdowns through the air this season, and 3,823 total passing yards to their credit.

On the ground, the Lions have been just as good. Detroit has the 16th overall rushing attack and 1,810 yards to go with 19 rushing touchdowns. Better than that, Detroit is rushing for 120.7 yards per-game just a few years removed from struggling to have a 100 yard rusher in any game.

All of these facts point to what Johnson has done and how he has been able to help the Detroit offense grow in a very short amount of time.

Johnson’s Coaching Resume

If Johnson wasn’t a name that is well-known for Lions fans prior to this season, that is hardly a surprise. He has been flying firmly under-the-radar in NFL circles.

The former tight ends coach has been in the background while putting together his career, but looking beyond that, nobody can deny the experience he has piled up. Johnson got his start in the league in 2012 with Miami as a offensive assistant after playing quarterback in college for North Carolina.

During 2013-15 Johnson was Miami’s assistant quarterback coach. When 2015 came, he was promoted to tight ends coach during the season. From 2016-2017, Johnson was an assistant wideout coach where he helped Jarvis Landry become an elite wideout given 22 total scores in his career there. In 2018 before he departed, Albert Wilson was mentored for success as well with four touchdowns, which remains his career high.

Johnson joined the Lions in 2020 under Matt Patricia and immediately helped T.J. Hockenson with his development. During the 2021 season, he was given more influence over the team’s offense and helped Campbell with game planning and schematics. That allowed him the chance to call more plays on the field and take the reigns.

Now that Johnson is calling the shots, he’s showing his stuff. Seven times this season the Lions have eclipsed 30 points in a game, and the offense has hardly been the reason for the team’s struggles, even as Detroit has been held down in recent weeks by their standards.

All of this could culminate in a big promotion for Johnson when all is said and done. The way Johnson has crafted his present and future in the league could point to a potential battle to hire him.