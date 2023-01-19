Ben Johnson’s Return to Lions Comes With Major New Perk: Report

The Detroit Lions managed to keep their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, which represented a huge break this offseason. As it turned out, the coach may have had some extra incentive to stay.

As many had hoped before the news of the comeback even became official, the Lions are indeed giving Johnson a pay bump to stick around. That report came courtesy of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, January 19.

While Rapoport didn’t divulge specific numbers on Johnson’s new raise, he did call the contract “enhanced” and Johnson’s pay bump “large” in a tweet breaking the news.

The #Lions welcomed back OC Ben Johnson officially today, and sources say he'll return on an enhanced contract that features a large raise. Johnson was one of the hottest HC candidates and likely would have ended up with a job. Now, back in Detroit, excited for another season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Lions fans as well as players were simply excited to welcome Johnson back, and hearing that he is sticking around and getting compensated better should be music to everyone’s ears as well. Credit goes to team owner Sheila Ford with respect to this decision.

Finally, it looks as if the franchise understands from the top that it must take care of those that take care of them. That only helps send the right message for the future, and could push the Lions higher on the list of desired destinations for coaches into the future.

With an offense that ranked fourth-overall in the league, Johnson earned himself more money no matter where he was going to coach in 2023. Folks will simply have to be thrilled that it will end up being Detroit.

Money Could Have Talked for Johnson

Johnson elected to come back to the Lions, but it wasn’t as if he lacked other opportunities. Three teams were eager to talk to him during the hiring process, one of which may have wanted to hire Johnson.

Additionally, any could have offered him a substantial raise had he jumped at the chance to become a head coach.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out in a tweet, rising assistants will always consider top coaching jobs not only because of what they offer from a professional standpoint, but financially as well. That applies to some of the worse openings around the league.

For those suggesting Ben Johnson shouldn't take Houston interview, think of it this way, as a QC/position coach he was maybe averaged $200K per year. As an OC, closer to a mil. A head coach contract should start around $16-20 mil guaranteed for four years. Tough to say, "Nah." — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) January 9, 2023

In the end, though, Johnson appears to have valued his career trajectory more than immediate finances. Many see that as a risky call, but it’s clear that Johnson is content to bet on himself and his Lions team right now.

Lions Gain Continuity With Johnson’s Return

No matter why he came back or how much he is getting paid, it is huge for the Lions to welcome Johnson back for the 2023 season.

In terms of a positive way to start a year, there could be nothing better for the Lions than getting this news before anything else got going. Why? His offense was near the top of the league in 2022, and continuity will be huge for the team to keep things rolling in the near future.

This past season, the Lions finished with a top four total offense, putting up 380 yards per-game. Detroit’s passing offense was ranked eighth overall, putting up 4,281 yards and 29 touchdowns to go with 251.6 yards per-game. Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leader at the spot with six touchdowns and 1,161 yards.

Detroit’s rush offense was 11th, going for 128.2 yards per-game and 2,179 total yards and 23 touchdowns. Jamaal Williams was dominant with 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards to lead this group.

Now that he is coming back, Johnson can continue to oversee the development of Jared Goff, someone that has sung his praises from the start that he has developed a quality relationship with. Johnson can also continue to help Jameson Williams gain his footing in the league.

Johnson is getting the pay boost he deserves, as well as staying with the team. That’s a winning combination for the Lions.