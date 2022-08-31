Lions Add Massive Former SEC Defensive Tackle off NFL Waiver Wire

The Detroit Lions had the second-highest waiver priority in the NFL, but with a tight roster already, the team didn’t make dramatic moves during the claim period.

On Wednesday, August 31, it was revealed that the Lions had claimed a defensive lineman, Benito Jones, off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. That news was revealed by the NFL, as well as Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com.

Jones coming into the mix was the only waiver addition for the Lions, which makes sense given the team’s roster. Detroit was up against it during their cuts, and defensive line may have been the biggest spot of need for the team overall during the period.

Jones will now come in and add to the depth of a group that has gotten a fresh start in recent years, and looks to be on the right track overall toward crafting a much better season on the field.

Jones’ Career Stats & Highlights

In 2020, Jones was an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He was signed by Miami, and quickly made the roster as a depth player to compete up front for the team.

In college, Jones was very productive, finishing with 132 tackles and 10.5 sacks. His 31 tackles-for loss were ninth-overall in program history, showcasing Jones’ ability to get behind the line of scrimmage. Here’s a sample:

While Jones has only 1 tackle to his credit in the NFL and hasn’t played much with the Dolphins, he has enjoyed a productive 2022 preseason, something Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out.

A little more on Jones. He brings that girth the Lions were looking for at 315 pounds. He hasn't played much his first two seasons after going undrafted, but had a productive preseason, logging 110 snaps, while recording seven tackles (two for a loss) and five QB pressures. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 31, 2022

With the Lions, Jones should have an immediate chance to compete for snaps and show what he can do on the field.

Jones Adds to Lions’ Defensive Line Depth

It’s not a surprise to see the Lions add a depth defensive lineman that they evaluated to the roster. The team has been wondering for the better part of camp if they needed more girth up front.

Jones will bring that needed girth. At a reported 318 pounds, he gives the Lions a space eating presence for their line who has youth on his side as well. Detroit’s defensive line is dealing with the sudden retirement of John Penisini, as well as a lack of overall run plugging depth.

John Cominsky and Demetrius Taylor both made the roster, but each player might offer more upside as a pass rusher. Jones will never be confused with that, but he can help the likes of Isaiah Buggs if he sticks on the roster, Alim McNeill and the potentially injured Levi Onwuzurike clog lanes up front.

The Detroit defensive line has several young player in the mix, and Jones simply adds to the depth of this unit overall with his claim.

