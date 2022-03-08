Lions Called ‘Best Fit’ for a Top Defensive Lineman in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have plenty of choices to make when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft, not the least of which is determining what prospect should be the choice with the second-overall pick.

After watching what played out in Indianapolis, the choice might be even more difficult for Detroit. That shouldn’t be the case, though, according to a Pro Football Focus analyst. To writer Conor McQuiston, the choice should be clear for Detroit seeing as one player fits the team the most.

In a piece putting together some of the top player fits for teams in the NFL draft, McQuiston connected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Lions. As he explained, Thibodeaux is a player who fits plenty of schemes, but has the potential caveat of struggling against the run. Thus, the Lions could fit him given their scheme could have plenty of players who could give him a break with regards to that.

As McQuiston admits, landing with the Lions “would allow Thibodeaux to come onto the field to rush the passer but give the Lions the flexibility to take him off the field if he struggles tremendously against the run early on.”

At this point, many see Thibodeaux as a guy who may fall back in the draft process, but not this piece. He’s still seen as the best fit for the Lions overall according to Pro Football Focus for these reasons.

Detroit May Need to Choose Between Thibodeaux and Aiden Hutchinson

The Lions are not going to have an easy debate. In addition to other prospects like Kyle Hamilton, Malik Wills and others, the team will have to compare a pair of defensive ends in Thibodeaux and Aiden Hutchinson when they get on the field to do their work. Both players have their strengths and weaknesses, and each had some positives and negatives from their time during the NFL combine. Hutchinson himself impressed with a quick 40 yard-dash:

The decision could be a tough one for the Lions, especially if both players are on the clock when the time Detroit picks. Between the two, Thibodeaux might have more athletic upside while Hutchinson has a clear motor as well and offers some immediate production from his time in college.

This choice won’t be easy, but the Lions are likely doing their homework now and comparing notes after watching the NFL combine play out.

Thibodeaux’s Stats & Highlights

Thibodeaux is an interesting prospect considering his penchant for getting to the quarterback and making big plays up front. Coming into this season, Thibodeaux had collected 90 career tackles, 14 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss thus far in his college career. In 2021, he followed that up with a decent year given 49 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his top work on the field:





It’s obvious that Thibodeaux has the physical tools to be great, and some still believe in him overall as a pick for the Lions when all is said and done.

