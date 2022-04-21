Lions Quantifiable ‘All-Time’ Historical NFL Draft Bust Revealed

Through the years, the Detroit Lions have made plenty of mistakes in the NFL draft, which has been a big reason for their struggles as an organization over time.

Without a solid young talent base, the team hasn’t been able to win consistently. With so many bad things going on, it could be hard for some folks to identify the player who is the biggest bust of all-time for the team, but recently, an answer has come on that front.

Recently, Bookies.com put together a piece weighing out the biggest busts of all-time for every NFL team in terms of quantifiable totals from Pro Football Reference.

For Detroit, the outcome was former Michigan State star wideout Charles Rogers. Rogers was picked second-overall in 2003, but didn’t manage to deliver. He ran into troubles with health and other things which also stalled his development.

“Injuries dogged Rogers early in Detroit. He broke his clavicle five games into the 2003 season and again on the third play of the 2004 season. Rogers would be suspended in 2005 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and would be released by the Lions ahead of the 2006 season,” the piece said.

Indeed, Rogers’ troubles were not all his fault, but they did hurt the Lions badly on the field when he didn’t turn into a solid contributor. For this reason, this feels like an easy call that is spot-on for the team.

Rogers’ Career Stats & Highlights

After playing at Saginaw High School in Michigan, Rogers took his talents to Michigan State where he was one of the most electric wideouts in college football during the brief time he was there. In just two seasons with the Spartans, Rogers piled up 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wideout in college football in 2002 and was also a consensus All-American for the team the same year.

More than that, Rogers was a human highlight reel while playing with the Spartans. Perhaps his most amazing catch came in 2002 against Notre Dame when he made an impossible-looking snag in the back of the end zone just barely getting one foot down. In 2001, Rogers outran nearly the entire Irish team en-route to a stunning Michigan State win. His tape with the Spartans was quite amazing:





Charles Rogers – Michigan State Highlights

Following his career at Michigan State, Rogers went on to the NFL and was the No. 2 pick by the Lions in the 2003 NFL Draft. His career started with a bang, as he hauled in two touchdowns in his first game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rogers would finish with 440 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns in just three seasons in the NFL. It was a stunning fall for a player who looked like the next big thing. Sadly, for Rogers, injuries and personal problems had prevented him from truthfully taking off for his hometown team and making an impact.

Unfortunately, Rogers passed away in 2020 due to liver failure, and left a complicated and frustrating legacy in the NFL. it isn’t a stretch to say everyone hoped this worked out better.

Lions Have Endured Years of Draft Busts

The Lions have not been perfect when it comes to the NFL Draft. In fact, they’ve been just the opposite. Rogers is far from the only bust they have had to endure. Names like Andre Ware, Joey Harrington, Mike Williams, Aaron Gibson and others have created a narrative that the team simply cannot find good talent early in the draft. While these players have been notable misses, the team has watched as others drafted around them have had long, productive careers and even cracked the Hall of Fame. Such was the case with cornerback Terry Fair, drafted in 1998. Fair played a role for the Lions, but compared with wideout Randy Moss whom the Lions passed on, he looked like a major bust.

Lately, the Lions have done a better job at being a touch more consistent when picking, but they will have to find a way to avoid making the mistakes they have found all too common in previous drafts.

This year, the Lions will want to make sure they don’t make the same kind of errors that led to the Rogers selection.

