Writer Names Surprising Major Problem for Lions, Names Bold Draft Fix

The Detroit Lions have plenty of needs to ponder on their roster for the 2022 offseason, and it’s been hard to grasp what could be the biggest when all is said and done.

Many believe the offense needs more playmakers while others contend the defense could use an upgrade or two, especially up front and on the back end. There doesn’t seem to be a wrong answer at all, but there is still a difference of opinion on what the most important hole to patch might be.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Interestingly enough, there has been a vote cast on this very topic and it comes from Bleacher Report and writer Maurice Moton. In examining the biggest issues for teams that could be fixed in the 2022 NFL draft, Moton believes the Lions are facing a huge problem with what he calls lackluster safety talent. The fix as he sees it? Picking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

As Moton says, Hamilton is a complete playmaker at safety, and would allow the team their best potential fix at the position sine the Quandre Diggs trade. He wrote that Hamilton would allow the Lions to change the complexion of their defense, given how much ground Hamilton can potentially cover for the team.

Detroit’s safety position featured names like Tracy Walker, Dean Marlowe and Will Harris in 2021. Walker established a career high in tackles with 108, and Marlowe did as well with 67. Harris continues to try and figure things out as a young player. Walker is a free agent, and the team could elect to let both him and Marlowe walk. If that happens, the Lions will undoubtably have to shop for safeties, whether in free agency or the draft.

Hamilton could be a player in play for this depending where he goes in the draft. Many have him as a top 10 pick, if not top 5. Would the Lions take the gamble on another defensive back that early though? It remains to be seen, and is a valid question, especially after the team developed secondary depth on the undrafted free agent market in the form of Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker last year.

Hamilton’s Stats & Highlights

There is no doubting the fact that Hamilton is worthy of high consideration in the draft given what he has already proven he can do in college. While with the Fighting Irish, Hamilton was annually one of the top players and piled up 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and 16 passes defended. Those numbers do point to his ability to be rangy and cover plenty of space.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Play



Most FREAKISH Athletic SAFETY in College Football 🍀 || Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Junior 6’4 220 lbs Notre Dame lost it’s best defensive player in Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but the Irish still had one of the best defensive players in… 2021-12-15T00:00:12Z

There’s no doubting Hamilton would be one of the top ways the Lions could look at solving their safety problem, and adding him to the mix could allow the team freedom to pursue lower-cost fixes in free agency. After seeing what he can do in college, the Lions might be thinking that way when all is said and done.

Biggest Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Needs

Regardless of what direction the team goes, Detroit will continue to use the draft as the big way to build their roster. If the Lions manage to secure a top two selection in the draft as most will hope they can do, there’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch near the top of the draft, especially considering some of the struggles of Jared Goff with the Lions in 2021.

The good news for Detroit? They also have the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade for this year and next year, and figure to gain multiple compensatory selections for 2022 so some serious building can occur for the roster.

Whether or not they go safety early remains to be seen, but it could be a good way for the Lions to restock the depth on their roster, particularly on defense.

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Offers Key Update About Lions’ OC Search