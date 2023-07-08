Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Sends Superstar WR to Detroit

The Detroit Lions have high hopes that receiver Jameson Williams can form an effective tandem with Amon-Ra St. Brown, but that has yet to materialize as Williams endured an injury-shortened rookie season and will now miss the first six games of his second year while serving a gambling suspension.

With the Lions entering the season as the division favorites, they may not have the patience for that suspension to end. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested in a July 7 article that the Lions could pursue a blockbuster trade that brings in a former All-Pro wide receiver in exchange for a package of draft picks.

Lions Land ‘Superstar’ in Trade Proposal

Ballentine suggested that the Lions could give an immediate boost to their offense by landing Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in a trade this summer. The Bleacher Report writer proposed that the Lions could entice the Rams to move Kupp in exchange for a package of picks, including first- and third-rounders in 2024 and another third-round pick in 2025.

While Ballentine acknowledged that there might be a bit of an overlap between the skill sets for Kupp and St. Brown, he noted that would be a good problem for Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to solve.

I think people forget how good

Cooper Kupp was last Szn. Mr. 1.01 ! 🐏🔥🔥 #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/toBAC8BOWc — LaQuan Jones (@RealDealFantasy) July 6, 2023