Brad Holmes Has Interesting Statement About Jameson Williams’ Future

One of the more interesting players in the NFL heading into the 2023 season will be Detroit Lions‘ second-year wideout Jameson Williams.

This coming season, Williams will be a second-year player in number only, because he took his time coming off ACL surgery and learning the league in 2022. When he did play, however, he showed some major explosion.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes seems to agree that Williams is heading for a big season, but in order for him to get there, he knows that both the team and Williams are going to need to put in work together.

Speaking at the NFL combine on Wednesday, March 1, Holmes explained that the Lions have high hopes for Williams, and he’s going to be like a top pick once again for the team.

On @bigsgjamo going into his second year pic.twitter.com/HgXrSNNZ93 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 1, 2023

“Obviously, we’re expecting big things. I guess that’s a good way to put it, it’s kind of like a brand new first-round pick. When we originally drafted him, we didn’t know how much we were going to get out of him. But it was good to have him get some kind of game experience to kind of feel the speed of the game,” Holmes said to the media. “But we’re just going to continue to do everything we need to do to make sure he is set up to succeed. Jameson also has to hold his part and make sure he’s doing everything he needs to do.”

According to Holmes, the team and Williams share the same responsibility in order to help in that goal of making him successful.

“It’s always an accountability factor on both sides, but we expect big things from him. He’s got rare talent, rare ability. He’s got a serious passion for the game. We expect big things from him, but obviously we got to do both our parts to make sure he’s set up to succeed,” he said.

To some, this might sound like some sort of a slight on Williams, but in actuality, it’s merely an admission that a player the team essentially considers a rookie needs to continue to show he is capable of adjusting to the rigors of the league.

At times, that is no small order for players. As Holmes pointed out, the Lions also have to make sure they are doing what they can to help Williams and his adjustment.

From afar, Holmes continues to send the message that Williams will have to continue to prepare in order to enjoy success on the field.

Ben Johnson: Jameson Williams Needs Consistency

While the team believes in Williams, it’s clear that they understand the need for him to show more on the field as a young player, and that involves learning the ropes at the position and putting in work.

Speaking to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson discussed what he loves most about Williams, and as he said, it’s his rare ability to have explosion. In spite of that, the biggest goal is getting Williams more consistent.

Play

Video Video related to brad holmes has interesting statement about jameson williams’ future 2023-03-02T17:26:26-05:00

“There’s a few guys that can do it in the league and I think he’s one of them. That that’s where we see it, you see it, everyone sees it,” Johnson told Twentyman of Williams’ explosion. “It’s there and Jared (Goff) said it before. Consistency. That’s really the name of the game and we’ve had some great conversations with Jameson even since the season ended. I know his mind’s gonna be right when he gets back in there in the springtime. He’s really looking forward to taking that next step as a player and and really making a big impact on this league.”

Hearing Johnson, it’s obvious that the Lions like what Williams can bring, and feel good about his chances of breaking out. Like Holmes, Johnson also referenced a need for consistency on Williams’ end, but that is more of a general statement about where he’s at.

Jameson Williams Had Solid Rookie Season

Though he’s not officially going to be a rookie, in terms of time spent on the field, it’s likely that Williams could be feeling like one by the time 2023 begins.

In terms of chemistry with his quarterback Jared Goff, Williams was starting from behind this past season, which led to his up and down production during the last one and a half months he played.

Williams put up a total of 81 yards from scrimmage on the season with one touchdown. He had an electric debut against Minnesota in which he scored on a 41 yard pass on first down in the first quarter that showed his p

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody on the play, showing what he was capable of. Later in the season against Chicago, Williams was unleashed on a 40 yard reverse run.

Though he didn’t score on the play thanks to a flag, Williams showed the goods in Week 18 against Green Bay as well. He caught a deep pass on third-and-one and nearly took it for an electrifying touchdown to break open a 9-3 game early in the second quarter.

The play didn’t count, but holy Jameson Williams’ speed is special. #Lions https://t.co/ezRwSNPsJL — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) January 9, 2023

The highlights show a player who could be primed for a major sophomore season, providing both sides put the effort in to get Williams there. At this point, that is a goal for each side.