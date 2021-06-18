Brad Holmes Makes Emphatic Statement of Support for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have put all their eggs in Jared Goff’s basket as they get set to push toward a new season, but that didn’t stop some from wondering how committed the team really was to the quarterback.

Many have been operating under the assumption that Goff is a placeholder for a rookie quarterback in Detroit in the next few seasons, but it’s more than possible that anyone thinking about the situation in that way could be looking at things all wrong.

Recently, general manager Brad Holmes spoke about Goff when being interviewed by DetroitLions.com writer Tim Twentyman. It became clear in the interview that the team could feel better than most assume about Goff based on Holmes’ own words on the matter and the player.

As Holmes explained in the piece:

“He’s been successful. He has a lot of wins. He’s been to the playoffs,” Holmes told detroitlions.com. “I don’t know why he doesn’t have a chance to be successful. There’s nothing wrong with winning. “The outside narrative has been like, ‘Oh, you got the guy for two years to bridge and then that’s it.’ Ok, I can name you some stop-gaps. I wouldn’t say (Goff is one).”

Goff being the guy for the Lions would be an interesting wrinkle to things considering the fact that the team brought him to the mix while also adding a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick.

Whether or not this is truth remains to be seen the next few seasons, but it’s clear that the Lions love Goff right back.

Lions Staff Excited to Work With Goff

Goff might not be at the forefront of everyone’s mind when it comes to thoughts of elite quarterbacks, but that doesn’t mean the player isn’t getting some good love from the coaching staff as he makes his transition to Detroit’s quarterback.

After speaking with the media for the first time a few weeks ago, Mark Brunell was asked about what he thinks makes Goff look special and he said everything has to do with his mindset. As he said, Goff has the right mental makeup to be a success in the league and wants to win, which is half the battle.

Mark Brunell was asked what's the No. 1 characteristic a winning QB must possess and the Lions assistant said passion, the drive to want to be great. He notes Goff has shown that passion in their early conversations. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 19, 2021

Having Goff in the right frame of mind will be key coming to his new stop, so it’s neat to see Brunell connecting with him in a good way right off the bat. Building up Goff’s confidence will be huge considering what he has been through, and it’s clear that is already the goal for the Lions heading into the offseason.

Lions Changed Look of Quarterback Room

From the start of the offseason, it was long clear the Lions were going to have many changes to their quarterback room. Matthew Stafford was traded away, and Jared Goff came into the mix. After that, the team cut bait with veteran Chase Daniel, in spite of the fact that he was under contract for a few more seasons. Detroit made a fast move to sign Tim Boyle out of Green Bay, and also have David Blough on the roster who has starting experience from a few years ago.

Obviously, Goff is the headliner of this group, and while the changes have been profound, it’s clear the Lions like what they’ve got in their top quarterback.

