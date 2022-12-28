Brad Holmes Receives Major Love for 2022 Work as Rising NFL GM

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a major turnaround season in 2022, and a big reason that has been the case is the work of their general manager Brad Holmes.

With savvy moves in free agency as well as the draft, Holmes has seemingly flipped the fortunes of the moribund Lions very quickly. While Holmes hasn’t received much love for his work in the past, finally that has started to change.

Taking a closer look at picking out some general managers that have both helped and hurt their teams this season, The Athletic’s Mike Jones had good news for Detroit fans. Holmes is looking good compared with his peers given what he has done this season for the Lions.

In the piece, Holmes was named as a general manager that is “trending up” for their work. As Jones pointed out, Holmes’ solid trades and good draft selections are paving the way for his Lions to become a contender soon.

“He flipped Matthew Stafford in 2021 for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third, and now Goff (top 10 in passing) looks like he could be more than just a short-term bridge. Meanwhile, smart draft selections are paying off. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez, James Houston and Kerby Joseph are making key contributions, as are picks from last year’s draft. Holmes acquired more draft capital by trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. As the young talent has rounded into form, the Lions have scratched and clawed their way back from 1-6 to force their way into the wild-card race at 7-8,” Jones wrote in the piece.

Holmes hasn’t been as busy in free agency, but it’s tough not to see his impact there given the key roles that names such as wideouts DJ Chark and Kalif Raymond, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and safety DeShon Elliott have played for the team. Short-term deals have been his forte, and most have paid off.

Looking at the whole picture, the Lions seem to be in good hands with Holmes, and that’s something that folks are finally waking up to as the season goes on.

Holmes’ Draft Work Paying off for Lions

As Jones points out, perhaps the most important part of Holmes’ approach to building the Lions has been his draft selections. It isn’t just the solid 2022 class that should be getting love, either.

2021’s draft class has been just as good. Penei Sewell is a foundational tackle for the Lions, while Alim McNeill has been the same on the defensive side of the ball. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking like the next big thing at receiver, and linebacker Derrick Brown is playing a role for Detroit.

2023 could offer a clearer picture for names like defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, both of whom have had to fight injury early in their careers.

The 2022 class might end up being foundational for the team, with Aidan Hutchinson looking dominant as a rookie, and players like linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, edge James Houston and safety Kerby Joseph backing him up.

Others, such as defensive tackle Josh Paschal, wideout Jameson Williams and tight end James Mitchell, have had to fight through injury and recovery, but could also offer major future upside at their positions.

Play

Jameson Williams' first catch is a TD against the Vikings | Week 14 Highlights

Add it up and the future of the team is bright thanks mostly to the young players that Holmes and his scouting staff have identified and brought into the mix. More of those will be coming for 2023, as well.

Holmes Primed for Big 2023 Offseason

The Lions are going to have a lot to do this offseason, and the good news? Holmes should have plenty of money and resources to get things done off the field to improve the fortunes of the team.

As it stands now, the Lions have a top 10 cap space total for 2023 already according to Spotrac, who had the team at around $24 million under the cap next offseason. It could certainly grow with more cuts and trades coming down the pipe, and there’s sure to be action no matter what happens with the Lions’ playoff hopes down the stretch.

Holmes will also have eight total draft picks to work with this year, including four within the first two rounds in 2023. That should have a pretty dramatic effect on reshaping the Lions’ roster for the future.

If one thing is clear after watching the team operate, it’s that the defensive side of the ball needs the most help. While the Lions could use a few things on offense, they need way more on defense, and should strive to make some of those fixes moving forward with investments.

As this analysis shows, Holmes should be trusted to get things right on his end. With his work thus far, he is beginning to earn some well-deserved love with the team.