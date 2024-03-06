Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Lions Prospect With ‘Game-Wrecker Potential’

If the Detroit Lions make a move from their No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, most analysts expect Detroit to move up for a potential missing roster piece. However, SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher proposed the Lions trading back to gain more draft capital and land Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

In his latest Lions mock draft on March 6, Booher elected to explore the possibility of Detroit trading the No. 29 selection for more picks. In his trade proposal, the Lions landed the No. 43 and 79 selections from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for No. 29 overall.

This could be viewed as a standard NFL draft trade. However, in this scenario, Booher predicted the Falcons to draft quarterback Bo Nix at No. 29.

“I have the Falcons selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 8 overall pick,” Booher wrote. “Seeing their need at quarterback with Oregon’s Bo Nix still on the board, they move back into the first round to acquire Nix with the fifth-year option being in play.”

The media is likely to consider any trade up in the first round for a quarterback a blockbuster.

Then, with their new No. 43 selection, Booher predicted the Lions to select Fiske.

“He had an exceptional run at Western Michigan, then proved that his talent was sustainable in his final collegiate season at Florida State,” Booher wrote. “Fiske has game-wrecker potential on the inside as both a run defender and pass-rusher.

“He’s athletic and can play multiple spots on the interior, making him an appealing addition to Detroit’s front seven.”